The 2024 Black History Month theme is “African Americans and the Arts.”

To celebrate, Mocha Man Style and IntentionallyBLCK created “Reimagining the Renaissance,” an event designed to celebrate Creatives of Color and their contributions to the Arts.

The event featured a singer, a painter, two poets, and a DJ. The event was held at The Gite Gallery in Houston, TX.

Reimagining the Renaissance Event Recap Video

