Start the new year off right by placing your business on the path to success.
At the Mocha Man Style Business Networking Mixer, you will be able to connect and network with corporate professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs to take your business to the next level.
There will be complimentary food and beverages and music by DJ Alkemy.
Every business owner who signs up and attends will be listed in the Mocha Man Style Business Directory.
The event is free to attend, but you must RSVP.
Different Mind Designs will be on site to shoot professional headshots.
The price is $25 for everyone who signs up in advance via this link https://www.differentminddesigns.com/mm-headshots
EVENT INFORMATION
Time & Date
January 12, 2023
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Location
The Gite Gallery
2024 Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 523-3311
Parking
Street parking is available
Attire
Business casual
Event Timeline
- 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM – Happy Hour
- 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Business and sponsor pitches
- 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Networking
Sponsorships
Sponsorships and vendor tables are available. Contact [email protected] for more information.
Gold Sponsors
- The Gite Gallery (Everyone who attends the event will receive 20% off purchases that evening)
- Zuhri Care
In-Kind Sponsors
Nonprofit Partner
TechFest Live
Founded in 2020, their mission is to change the narrative on the lack of diversity in STEM-related fields.
They are equipping underserved young adults with the skills, information, and opportunities that encourage their involvement and investment in STEM-based career fields and hobbies that benefit their passions and help fuel their dreams.