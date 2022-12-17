Sharing is caring!

Start the new year off right by placing your business on the path to success.

At the Mocha Man Style Business Networking Mixer, you will be able to connect and network with corporate professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs to take your business to the next level.

There will be complimentary food and beverages and music by DJ Alkemy.

Every business owner who signs up and attends will be listed in the Mocha Man Style Business Directory.

The event is free to attend, but you must RSVP.

Different Mind Designs will be on site to shoot professional headshots.

The price is $25 for everyone who signs up in advance via this link https://www.differentminddesigns.com/mm-headshots

EVENT INFORMATION

Time & Date

January 12, 2023

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Location

The Gite Gallery

2024 Alabama St.

Houston, TX 77004

(713) 523-3311

Parking

Street parking is available

Attire

Business casual

Event Timeline

5﻿:00 PM – 6:30 PM – Happy Hour

6﻿:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Business and sponsor pitches

7﻿:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Networking

Sponsorships and vendor tables are available. Contact [email protected] for more information.

T﻿he Gite Gallery (Everyone who attends the event will receive 20% off purchases that evening)

Z﻿uhri Care

In-Kind Sponsors

Nonprofit Partner

Founded in 2020, their mission is to change the narrative on the lack of diversity in STEM-related fields.

They are equipping underserved young adults with the skills, information, and opportunities that encourage their involvement and investment in STEM-based career fields and hobbies that benefit their passions and help fuel their dreams.