Fundraiser for Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke

Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke was recently in Houston, TX to attend a fundraising event hosted by DeAndre and Bridget Sam.

Several politicians such as United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones, Former Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins, and Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, Place 2 Candidate Dolores Lozano attended the event to show their support.

Legendary saxophonist Kyle Turner provided entertainment for the dozens of donors and supporters in attendance.

Photos from Beto O’Rourke Fundraiser

Beto O’Rourke and Frederick J. Goodall

“Whether it’s rural, whether it’s big city, whether you’re Rublican, whether you’re Democrat, we’re gonna show up for you. No one is written off and no one gets taken for granted in this campaign or in our state when we win this.” – Texas Governor Candidate, Beto O’Rourke

Beto O’Rourke supporter Helen Cashaw and friend.

Beto O’Rourke with event hosts, DeAndre and Bridget Sam

Beto O’Rourke and a family of supporters

“I feel pretty lucky to be alive at this moment and have the chance to fight for the things we care most about.” – Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke

Beto O’Rourke Finance Chair Sharon Young and former Houston Councilman Dwight Boykins

Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones

Beto O’Rourke addressing donors

Dwight Boykins, Beto O’Rourke, and Sheila Jackson Lee

Chief of Staff for Jolanda Jones, Kory Haywood, and Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, Place 2 Candidate Dolores Lozano

“For an attack on Democracy, I think the best solution is more Democracy.” – Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke

Saxophonist Kyle Turner

Fundraiser hostess, Bridget Sam

The Gite Gallery Owner, Lloyd Gite, and She Happy Hair Owner Warren Broadnax

Caterer with Beto Appetit apron

Bobby English and Eric B. Williams II, the first Black male to serve as editor-in-chief of the South Texas Law Review at South Texas College of Law Houston and the school’s first Black valedictorian.

Sheila Jackson Lee and Frederick J. Goodall

Beto O’Rourke delivered a 12-minute speech that covered his legislative priorities as well as his projected path to victory.

