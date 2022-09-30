Beto O'rourke book we've got to try

Fundraiser for Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke

Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke was recently in Houston, TX to attend a fundraising event hosted by DeAndre and Bridget Sam.

Several politicians such as United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones, Former Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins, and Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, Place 2 Candidate Dolores Lozano attended the event to show their support.

Legendary saxophonist Kyle Turner provided entertainment for the dozens of donors and supporters in attendance.

Photos from Beto O’Rourke Fundraiser

Texas Governor Candidate Beto O'Rourke and Frederick J. Goodall
Beto O’Rourke and Frederick J. Goodall

“Whether it’s rural, whether it’s big city, whether you’re Rublican, whether you’re Democrat, we’re gonna show up for you. No one is written off and no one gets taken for granted in this campaign or in our state when we win this.”

– Texas Governor Candidate, Beto O’Rourke
Beto O’Rourke supporter Helen Cashaw and friend.
Beto O’Rourke with event hosts, DeAndre and Bridget Sam
Beto O’Rourke and a family of supporters

“I feel pretty lucky to be alive at this moment and have the chance to fight for the things we care most about.”

– Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke
Beto O’Rourke Finance Chair Sharon Young and former Houston Councilman Dwight Boykins
Jolanda Jones
Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones
Beto O’Rourke addressing donors
Dwight Boykins, Beto O’Rourke, and Sheila Jackson Lee
Dolores Lozano
Chief of Staff for Jolanda Jones, Kory Haywood, and Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, Place 2 Candidate Dolores Lozano

“For an attack on Democracy, I think the best solution is more Democracy.”

– Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke
Kyle Turner
Saxophonist Kyle Turner
Fundraiser hostess, Bridget Sam
She's Happy Hair Warren Broadnax
The Gite Gallery Owner, Lloyd Gite, and She Happy Hair Owner Warren Broadnax
Caterer with Beto Appetit apron
Eric B. Williams II South College of Law
Bobby English and Eric B. Williams II, the first Black male to serve as editor-in-chief of the South Texas Law Review at South Texas College of Law Houston and the school’s first Black valedictorian.
Sheila Jackson Lee and Frederick J. Goodall
Beto O'Rourke's book, "We've Got to Try"
Beto O’Rouke’s book, “We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible

Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Speech

Beto O’Rourke delivered a 12-minute speech that covered his legislative priorities as well as his projected path to victory.

