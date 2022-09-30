Fundraiser for Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke

Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke was recently in Houston, TX to attend a fundraising event hosted by DeAndre and Bridget Sam.
Several politicians such as United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones, Former Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins, and Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, Place 2 Candidate Dolores Lozano attended the event to show their support.
Legendary saxophonist Kyle Turner provided entertainment for the dozens of donors and supporters in attendance.
Photos from Beto O’Rourke Fundraiser
“Whether it’s rural, whether it’s big city, whether you’re Rublican, whether you’re Democrat, we’re gonna show up for you. No one is written off and no one gets taken for granted in this campaign or in our state when we win this.”– Texas Governor Candidate, Beto O’Rourke
“I feel pretty lucky to be alive at this moment and have the chance to fight for the things we care most about.”– Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke
“For an attack on Democracy, I think the best solution is more Democracy.”– Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke
Texas Governor Candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Speech
Beto O’Rourke delivered a 12-minute speech that covered his legislative priorities as well as his projected path to victory.
Follow Mocha Man Style on our Social Channels