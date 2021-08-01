2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Review: A Good Family SUV

Sharing is caring!

You can never really appreciate a vehicle’s capabilities until you have to put them to use. I got to experience all of the 2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury’s capabilities within the span of a week.

2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Overview

The 2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury is a good family SUV. I wouldn’t call it one of the best, but it’s more than capable of running errands around town or taking a road trip.

While I had my loaner vehicle, I drove from Houston to Dallas with my family of 6. It was a pleasant drive and everyone fit comfortably. The only thing I didn’t like about this SUV was the poor gas mileage.

2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Exterior

I like the exterior styling of the Lexus GX 460 Luxury. It is refined with a touch of aggressiveness.

I really like the paint job (Atomic Silver) with the optional Sport Design Package that includes 19-inch Dark Gray Metallic wheels, a unique lower grille surround, front and rear spoiler bumpers, chrome detail side mirrors, scarlet taillights, and a dark gray exhaust tip.

Other standard Luxury features include triple-beam LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, illuminated running boards, and roof rails.

2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Interior

Although the interior is roomy and comfortable, it is a bit dated. I would expect a bit more from a vehicle that has Luxury in its name.

It lacks the technology of other Lexus SUVs such as a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Audio, or Lexus’ newer Dynamic Voice Command.

The third row lets you carry more passengers but it comes at a price. When you raise the seats for the third row, you lose almost all of your trunk space.

On our road trip to Dallas, I was barely able to load two duffel bags into the trunk. We had to place the rest of our bags throughout the cabin.

2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Performance

I was a bit underwhelmed by the SUV’s ride. It was a bit firm for my liking and the acceleration was lackluster with its 301 horsepower 4.6-liter V8 engine.

However, it did better when I had to take it offroad and deal with other obstacles.

When I returned from Dallas, I took a trip to Galveston.

When we arrived at the beach, I was a bit surprised by the state of the parking area. It was full of deep ruts and covered in mounds of seaweed and rocks.

However, I was unfazed. The Lexus GX 460 Luxury’s ability to handle rutted roads is rooted in its high-strength body-on-frame construction.

The Lexus GX 460 Luxury’s final performance test came during a rainstorm later in the week.

In Houston, thunderstorms can form within a few minutes and dump several inches of rain on the city causing flash floods.

I was caught in one of those severe storms on the way home one day. I don’t typically pay much attention to windshield wipers, but the ones on the Lexus GX 460 Luxury’s made me take notice because they quickly removed the water so I was able to see.

When I approached the entrance of my neighborhood, I noticed several cars stalled on the street. The main street to my neighborhood was flooded and few people could make it through.

Once again, I laughed at the obstacle before me, and easily navigated the floodwaters.

2021 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Safety

The Lexus GX 460 Luxury comes equipped with Lexus Safety System+ with Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The GX also has Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Final Thoughts on the 2021 Lexus GX Luxury

The 2021 Lexus GX Luxury SUV is a good vehicle in need of an update. If Lexus can upgrade the technology, improve the gas mileage, add more trunk space, and make the ride a bit smoother, then the Lexus GX Luxury will be a great vehicle.

2021 Lexus GX Luxury Pros

Stylish exterior

Comfortable interior

Off-road capabilities

2021 Lexus GX Luxury Cons

Poor gas mileage

Outdated technology

No trunk space when using the third row

Base Price – $64,659

As tested – $71,255

