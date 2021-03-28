Sharing is caring!

Over twenty years ago, Zappos began as a small online retailer that only sold shoes.

Founder Nick Swinmurn started the company because he was frustrated after he couldn’t find a pair of brown Airwalk Desert Chukka boots in his size.

Swinmurn realized that other consumers probably felt his same frustration when shopping for shoes and decided to do something about it.

He launched ShoeSite.com, which soon changed to Zappos.com, an adaptation of zapatos, the Spanish word for shoes.

The company quickly gained popularity due to its vast selection of shoes and stellar customer service.

Today, Zappos still sells shoes, but they’ve added clothing, accessories, and more.

I recently, shopped at Zappos to find out what they had to offer in terms of men’s fashions. I was pleasantly surprised by the selection and the price.

Zappos Fashion for Men

Zappos has a great selection of fashion for men. In addition to affordable brands of men’s clothing, Zappos also carries luxury brands such as Gucci, John Lobb, MCM, Tissot, and others.

You can find everything from t-shirts and jeans to dress shirts and suits. Zappos also has a wide selection of men’s sneakers, dress shoes, casual shoes, boots, and sandals.

Men’s Suits at Zappos

I often tell men that they don’t have to spend a lot of money to dress well.

For example, I got this brown Kenneth Cole Reaction Unlisted Slim Fit Suit for only $89 at Zappos.

This refined nested suit is crafted from a lightweight tri-blend woven with added stretch to keep you comfortable during any occasion.

I took it to the tailor for a few adjustments and styled it with a blue shirt and tie combination and a pocket square.

Men’s Pants at Zappos

I also got these dark blue Kenneth Cole Reaction Slim-Fit Stretch Micro Houndstooth Flex Waist Dress Pants for $24.99 at Zappos.

The pants are crafted from a lightweight stretch woven in a modern design with a comfortable flex waist and a tapered leg.

I styled them with a patterned shirt, a light blue blazer, and colorful socks.

Men’s Shoes at Zappos

My favorite purchase from Zappos were these lace-up leather Carrucci Asphalte oxfords. They only cost $88, but they look and feel way more expensive.

These shoes go with a variety of outfits and help to make your look a bit more polished.

Final Thoughts About Zappos Fashion for Men

Zappos is a good place to shop for men’s clothing and accessories. You can find a wide variety of fashion for men at affordable prices.

I was pleased with all of my purchases from Zappos. The clothing is stylish, modern, and well-made.

Best of all, I was able to purchase a suit, pants, and shoes for around $200.

Zappos also makes shopping easy with free shipping, 365 Day return. plus, 24/7 customer service, and VIP Memberships.

