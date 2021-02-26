7 Essential Yoga Clothes for Men

Sharing is caring!

There was a point in time when men shied away from yoga studios because they believed yoga was only for women.

Thankfully, that mindset has faded away and men are now practicing yoga in large numbers.

Many men are discovering the health and spiritual benefits of yoga. Some of these include increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and tone, weight reduction, and improved cardio and circulatory health.

If you are new to yoga, you may be wondering what you should wear.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite yoga clothes for men. These pieces are stylish, comfortable, and functional.

What Should Men Wear To Yoga

You should wear comfortable tops and bottoms that will keep you dry and cool and allow you to move from pose to pose without feeling restricted.

Yoga Tops

Men typically wear a loose-fitting (not baggy) yoga top made from a moisture-wicking, breathable material. The top should allow for easy movement and should be long enough to keep your midsection covered when you lift your arms.

Yoga Bottoms

Men also wear breathable, flexible bottoms such as yoga pants or yoga shorts. Some men like to wear yoga tights or leggings.

Bottoms with mesh vents will help keep you cool. The waist should not be too tight or too loose.

If you plan on carrying items such as your cell phone, keys, or earbuds, look for bottoms that have zippered pockets.

You should not worry much about shoes. Yoga is best done barefoot.

Nike Yoga Clothes for Men

Nike’s introduced a new material, Yoga Infinalon, designed to feel irresistibly soft and smooth while providing a gentle compressive feel.

The thinner, lighter, and stronger material is made to deliver infinite comfort on a yogi’s mat and beyond. These yoga clothes for men feature this latest performance fabric innovation.

You can also get these yoga clothes for men in a wide variety of sizes to fit most body shapes.

Nike Flex Yoga Training Shorts for Men

The Nike Flex Yoga Training Shorts are close-fitting yet flexible enough to move with you for distraction-free comfort at the gym or studio. Mesh insets and gusseting increase airflow so you stay cool. The hidden zipper pocket adds some desired functionality (such as storing your keys, phone, or earbuds) that other shorts lack ($60).

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Shirt for Men

The Nike Yoga Dri-FIT short sleeve shirt is soft and light for comfort that lasts beyond the mat. With plenty of stretch and split hems, you can move freely from pose to pose. The hem is slightly longer in the back to help keep you covered while you bend and stretch. Most users like the feel of the fabric, but some users have expressed concerns that the neck is too loose ($50).

Nike Yoga Pants for Men

The Nike Yoga Pants, made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, feel smooth, lightweight, and stretchy as you move on the mat. Mesh at the back of the knees and calves helps you stay cool ($90).

Nike Yoga Tank Top for Men

The Nike Dri-FIT tank top moves with your form. Made from soft, sweat-wicking fabric, it helps keep you dry and focused through your routine. Wide armholes and vents at the hem let you move smoothly and fluidly ($50).

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket for Men

The Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Jacket is a soft, light layer that keeps you comfortably covered before, during, and after your yoga practice. It’s made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers and sweat-wicking power to keep you dry ($75).

Nike Yoga Nomad Hoodie

The Nike Yoga Nomad Hoodie with its soft, comfortable, stretchy fabric keeps you in the flow of your workout ($90).

Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Pants for Men

The Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Pants are crafted with a soft, jersey fabric that is heathered with a brushed back for added loft and comfort. The tapered legs, elastic waistband, and roomy gusset let you move freely and without distraction while you shift positions and poses.

In addition to these yoga clothes for men, be sure to invest in a good yoga mat.

