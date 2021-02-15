Mocha Man Style Events: #BFAQ Twitter Chat with SurveyMonkey

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

This post is a collaboration with Survey Monkey. All opinions are my own.

There is a lot of misunderstanding and ignorance among races. This is the type of environment that allows racism to grow and thrive.

Unless we have open honest conversations about race, racism will persist and healing will never occur.

As a black man in America, I’ve been the victim of blatant racism. But I’ve also been subjected to microaggressions on a daily basis.

I’ve partnered with SurveyMonkey to have an honest conversation about race that we hope the world uses as an opportunity to learn more about the Black community.

On Thursday at 1 PM EST, we will host a Twitter Chat called #BFAQ – Black Frequently Asked Questions.

Along with my cohosts, Christine St.Vil (@MomsNCharge), Joyce Brewer (@MommyTalkShow), Trina Small (@heytrinasmall), we will address questions that we often receive about arts and entertainment, family, workplace, health and wellness, and, of course, hair.

I invite people of all races to join this important discussion. Click here to RSVP or follow @mochamanstyle on Twitter to join.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle