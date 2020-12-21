Heart Healthy Collard Greens Recipe: Soulful Smoky Greens

Sharing is caring!

7 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Living a healthy lifestyle is not always easy. It took a serious health crisis for me to make significant changes to improve and maintain my health.

While some of my health problems are hereditary, some of them can also be linked to unhealthy habits.

I didn’t exercise as much as I should have, I ate way too much salty, fatty foods, high cholesterol foods, I neglected regular doctor visits, and I allowed stress to overwhelm me.

Thankfully, I’ve changed my behavior and I’m on the road to recovery.

You can also improve your overall well-being by making some modifications to your lifestyle. Heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, or heart disease may be prevented. There are steps you can take to change and avoid these serious health issues.

Make Exercise a Priority

Getting at least 30 minutes of exercise every day will go a long way towards improving your overall health. The key to sticking with your routine is finding activities that you enjoy.

You can talk a walk around your neighborhood, jog in the park, lift weights, follow along to YouTube workout videos, go roller skating, take a hike in the woods, go swimming, join a sports league, or play catch with your kids in the back yard.

You can also build more activity into your regular routine such as walking instead of driving, standing up to stretch after you’ve been sitting for long periods of time, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

Practice Self Care

In addition to your physical health, managing your overall health includes practicing self-care. Some examples of this include getting enough sleep, practicing mindfulness, managing stress, taking vacations, disconnecting from social media and news sites, and spending time with friends and family.

Cook and Eat Better

I’ve had to change the way I cook and eat because of my experience with stroke, high blood pressure, and heart disease. I’ve reduced the amount of red meat in my diet and replaced it with more fruits vegetables. I’ve also learned new cooking techniques to make my meals healthier without sacrificing flavor.

Speaking of eating better, I’ve created a healthier version of my family’s collard greens recipe (which was loaded with salt and fat) to share with you. This healthy collard greens recipe is full of flavor and easy to make.

Heart Healthy Collard Greens Recipe: Soulful Smoky Greens

Print Smoky Soulful Collard Greens This healthy collard greens recipe was created to be full of flavor without adding excessive salt and fat. It will be a hit with vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters alike. Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 1 hour 40 minutes Servings 5 Calories 170 kcal Ingredients Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, diced 1 medium bell pepper, diced 5 medium garlic cloves, minced 1 16-ounce package collard greens 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 1 medium bay leaf Dash hot sauce 4 cups water Spice Blend 3 tablespoons garlic powder 2 tablespoons dried thyme, crumbled 1 tablespoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon chili powder 1 tablespoon preferred hot sauce 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar Instructions In a small bowl, stir together the spice blend ingredients. Set aside. In a medium skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the onion, bell pepper, and garlic for 7 minutes, or until the onion is soft and the bell pepper is tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. Stir in the collard greens and spice blend. Add apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and bay leaf. Cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 1½ hours. Add hot sauce and serve.

I hope you enjoy this healthy collard greens recipe. If you like it, please share it with your friends and family.

I encourage you to make small lifestyle changes to live a healthier life, especially if you have a history of heart attacks or strokes. Someone with these conditions may have a life expectancy that is 12 years shorter than someone without these conditions.

Your greatest asset is your health. Eat well, stay active, and take care of yourself.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle