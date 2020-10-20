2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star Review: Rough, Rugged, and Refined

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

I’m a Texan and trucks are part of my heritage.

I remember riding in the back of my grandfather’s pickup. My cousins and I would roll around in the bed or hang off the edge for fun. Of course, none of these behaviors are acceptable or even legal today.

I also enjoyed sitting in the cab with my grandfather. The music from his staticky AM radio could not compete with the rumble of his V8 Engine. If he took a turn too sharply, I’d slide across the bench seat and crash into the door (we didn’t wear seatbelts).

Sometimes he’d even put me on his lap and let me “drive” his truck. I always enjoyed watching the dust fly around as we plowed through hidden Texas dirt roads.

These were good times.

Forty years later, I still love pickup trucks. One of my current favorites is the 2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star.

Overview

First of all I LOVE the color of this truck. The Flame Red combined with the black wheels and badging, makes this truck stand out and gives it a bit of an outlaw look.

One of my neighbors stopped in his tracks when he saw the truck in my driveway and said, “That is one badass truck! I’m a Ford guy, but I’d consider getting one of those.”

The Ram not only has a cool-looking exterior, but it also has a gorgeous interior. The Ram’s interior rivals many luxury brands for space, comfort, and design. My test unit featured a black colored interior with deluxe cloth bucket seats. The interior space would rival an efficiency apartment in New York City. Everything is bigger in Texas, right?

There are plenty of storage options in the spacious center console, glove box, and door panels.

And the panoramic sunroof adds an extra touch of luxury so you enjoy views of the sky.

Technology

Unfortunately, my grandfather is no longer with us, but he’d be amazed by the 2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star’s features.

I’m a huge fan of Ram’s Unconnect system and they have made it even more impressive on the 2020 RAM 1500 Lone Star. The most impressive piece of tech is a massive 12-inch touchscreen featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SirusXM. You can also connect your phone via Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. There are also plenty of USB ports to charge your phone.

Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, backup camera, anti-lock disc brakes, stability and trailer sway control, and six airbags (front, front-side and side-curtain), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist.

Performance

I like to drive trucks that don’t feel like trucks. The 2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star delivers smooth, easy-to-drive performance that feels more like an SUV than a pickup truck. The comfortable ride and exceptional handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

But just because the truck has a smooth ride doesn’t mean it lacks power.

The 2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star is powered by a 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine producing 395 HP and 410 lb-ft of torque and an 8-Speed Automatic 8HP75 Transmission.

The 2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star also features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload.

Since this is a pickup truck, gas mileage is a downside of this vehicle. Although gas mileage is slightly improved with the eTorque engine, the best estimates are 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a truck with great looks, cool tech, power, and comfort then the 2020 Ram 1500 Lone Star is the vehicle for you. It is rough, rugged, and refined and will definitely make your grandpa proud.

Price as tested: $62,575

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle