Mocha Man Style Mix Tape: Eric Payne, Content Creator and Podcast Host

Mocha Man Style Mixtape celebrates the music we all love by asking creative people to share their favorite songs.

Eric Payne, Content Creator and Podcast Host

Eric Payne is Chicago-born, New York City-bred, and currently residing in Atlanta. He is the creator and resident storyteller of the serial podcast, The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide, a marketing and communications veteran, and a writer.

Payne has published two books of poetry, a parenting book, and the groundbreaking fatherhood and marriage blog, MakesMeWannaHoller.com.

He loves a good laugh even at his own expense and enjoys the adventure of learning a little bit more about life each and every day. He believes in superheroes, practices gratitude every chance he gets, and loves his kids with all his heart.

Here are the songs that have impacted his life and work.

“Old Age” by Masego (featuring SiR)

Technically I’m the older person based on the story Masego is telling in this song, but I love it because I can identify with the mischievousness laced in every line of this song. Since getting divorced, I’ve learned to laugh a lot at myself and not take things too seriously. For me, this song represents this notion. Not to mention, Masego is an incredibly talented artist.

“Room in Here” by Andersen .Paak

This one is a banger! It’s sexy. It’s strong. It’s intentional. It’s a guy shooting his shot. Andersen .Paak is the personification of adrenaline at work. You can never go wrong listening to this or any of his music.

6 Foot 7 Foot – Lil Wayne

Probably one of the less positive songs on rotation in my life, but Wayne’s lyricism is so vivid. You can see what he’s saying. It’s cringeworthy. It’s comical. It’s fantastic. His metaphors are legendary — “So misunderstood, but what’s the world without enigma.” “I lost my mind, it’s somewhere out there stranded.” “I think you stand under me if you don’t understand me.” “Mind so sharp, I f*ck’d around and cut my head off.” “These m____ talkin’ crazy like they jaw broke.” This isn’t even a fraction. It’s so illustrative (barring the lyrics that celebrate misogyny and drug use).

“The Story of OJ” by Jay Z

This is a history lesson and a short course on financial literacy wrapped in hip hop set to a Nina Simon sample. As a storyteller, this song does it for me and the video even more as it strings together racist imagery to tell the Story of OJ.

“Soliloquy of Chaos” by Gang Starr

This is 90s illustrative hip hop at its finest. GURU tells the story of a party gone wrong before it can even start. I just happened to have had a similar experience as a college student visiting NYC on break so this joint holds a very special place in my heart.

“Who Shot Ya” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Three words: The Notorious B.I.G.

“In a Sentimental Mood” by Duke Elling and John Coltrane

I fell in love with this song while watching the movie, Love Jones. This duet between Duke Ellington and John Coltrane will go down as one of the all-time greatest jazz standards ever. Period.

“Doing It to Death” by Fred Wesley and the JBs

f you try to look up this song up James Brown, you’ll have a hard time finding it, but it is most certainly James Brown. This classic is headlined by his band. I listen to it whenever I need a boost of energy and a happy pick-me-up.

“Dreams & Nightmares” by Meek Mill

I discovered this song a couple of years back and I regret not knowing about it sooner. It has one of the best intros ever, going for a full 96 seconds before the first beat drops which creates an incredible adrenaline pump of anticipation for anyone listening. Even for those who may not find Meek’s “screaming rap” their cup of tea, this song is the exception. It is typically the first song I listen to when I work out with music.

Listen to Eric Payne’s full mixtape on Spotify:

You can follow Eric Payne and learn more about him

