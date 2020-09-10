10 Fall Fashion Essentials for Your Wardrobe

Sharing is caring!

While you are probably spending the majority of your time indoors, it is important to extend your wardrobe beyond T-shirts and pajama bottoms.

The 2020 fall season is all about comfort, casual looks, classic styles, and simplicity. Here are 10 fall fashion essentials that will upgrade your style and boost your spirits.

Denim Shirt

A denim shirt is a classic staple that provides soft comfort for any casual occasion. Style it with a pair of jeans and go for an all-denim look or dress it up with a wool blazer for easy-going elegance.

Lightweight Sweater

A lightweight sweater is a great layering item. Your best bets for fabrics are cashmere, wool, or cotton. Styles including turtle neck, pullovers, and cardigans.

Joggers

Joggers are perhaps the perfect pants for 2020. They are comfortable, versatile, and come in a wide variety of colors and fabrics.

White Sneakers

White sneakers are a wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or dressed down. A pristine pair of white kicks will brighten up any outfit and make you shine. The of our favorites are Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers, Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers.

Hoodie

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah proved that hoodies are a go-to look for all occasions. Today you can buy a basic hoodie from a department store or more upscale hoodies from a variety of luxury brands. Hoodies will also keep you warm on those chilly nights.

Sunglasses

Just because the temperatures drop in the fall, it doesn’t mean you don’t need to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun (read this post: How to Pick Sunglasses That Actually Protect Your Eyes). Classic Aviator and Wayfarer styles are always popular, but you can also enhance your look with more modern and edgy sunglasses.

Scarf

As the temperatures get cooler, a scarf will not only keep you warm, but it will also accentuate your outfit. A chunky knit scarf makes a statement, yet provides a simple, classic look. You can explore several color options include camel, onyx, and charcoal grey, to see which best fits your style. Remember to keep it simple. Your scarf should be an accessory, not the featured item (unless you are Lenny Kravitz).

Leather Jacket

Leather jackets are versatile and come in a variety of styles. A basic bomber jacket is a staple for any man’s wardrobe. Its classic design has withstood the test of time and continues to be a must-have item when temperatures dip. If you’re going for a more contemporary look, a leather racer jacket is for you. They offer a more fitted look and feature a small snap collar. Neutral, and black tones are recommended, but a red racer jacket will make you stand out in the crowd. If you want to exude a rebel vide, a biker jacket is the way to go.

Black Jeans

Black jeans are flattering and give you a bit of a rakish look. The best pair should be fitted, and provide a slim straight cut. The perfect pair can be matched with a variety of different looks, to provide a crisp silhouette. They look great with a basic henley and a light-colored denim jacket. Avoid purchasing options that have been pre-faded, or feature rips and tears, as that could shorten the life of the jeans.

Refined Desert Boot

The desert boot is simple and effective. It is a multifunctional shoe and constructed with lightweight materials. Choosing a brown, beige, or grey colored boot, make it easy to pair with many different looks. Though, choosing a bold color will add instantaneous character to your outfit.

