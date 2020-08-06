Whiskey & Wheels: Aston Martin + Bowmore Collab

Let us start by staying: Don’t drink and drive. It is dangerous, irresponsible, and unacceptable.

But if you are safely at home, you’re in the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of Black Bowmore DB5 1964, the first collaboration between Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Aston Martin.

With only 25 bottles for sale, this exceptionally rare Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is a celebration of definitive moments in history for both Bowmore and Aston Martin.

“1964 represents a significant date in the modern history of the distillery,” said David Turner, Distillery Manager at Bowmore. “Not only a key moment in how we distilled our spirit, but perhaps even more significant as this very spirit went onto create Black Bowmore. These defining moments are fundamental to the history of Bowmore. This collaboration with Aston Martin has allowed us to once again showcase this iconic single malt in the most incredible way.”

Founded in 1779, Bowmore is the oldest distillery on Islay, one of the Scottish isles which make up the region known as the ‘Islands’ in the lexicon of Whisky. Islay malts are famous for their characteristic smokiness and Bowmore is no exception; the malt is carefully smoked in a peat-fired kiln, using skills honed over two centuries to craft a perfectly balanced Single Malt.

First distilled on 5 November 1964, over the years Black Bowmore has become one of the rarest and most sought-after single malt whiskies ever created. This latest release represents only the sixth bottling of this exquisite single malt. Since 1993, only around six thousand bottles of Black Bowmore have been made available, thus adding to the desirability of this iconic whisky.

For Aston Martin, this was the era of their most iconic car. Launched in 1963 to considerable acclaim, the Aston Martin DB5 is now widely regarded as ‘the most famous car in the world’, mostly due to its association with James Bond.

“This exciting new association with Bowmore gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate a vital part of our star-studded history by combining the unrivalled appeal of the iconic DB5 with the cultured flavours of this world-renowned single malt,” said Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda.

In keeping with a commitment to true craftsmanship, the Black Bowmore DB5 bottle is handcrafted by Glasstorm, a bespoke contemporary glass studio, based in North East Scotland. Each bottle took up to one week to be complete, reflecting the continued thread of attention to detail and skill which defines this collaboration.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is presented in a handmade presentation box; itself a work of art. Inspired by the distillery’s coastal home, the deep blue colour and wave embossing evoke a true sense of place. Created from the finest string-grain calfskin, featuring a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, reflective of the DB5.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available in late Autumn 2020 with a retail value of £50,000 (GBP), $65,685 (USD).

