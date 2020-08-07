7 myths of racial equity

7 Myths of Racial Equity

    Frederick J. Goodall
    • August 2, 2020

    Millions of people worldwide are demanding reform, and business leaders are facing unprecedented questions from both their employees and their customers as to how their company will address systemic racism.

    “Business leaders have the unique opportunity to dismantle all four dimensions of racism: personal beliefs, interpersonal behaviors, institutional, and structural,” said Dr. Randal Pinkett, Chairman, and CEO of BCT Partners and the co-author of the book, Black Faces in White Places.

    Over the last several weeks, Dr. Pinkett has conducted a series of town halls and spoken with thousands of business leaders.  His conversations have uncovered seven common myths about racial equity.

    Watch the following video, 7 Myths of Racial Equity, to hear Dr. Pinkett’s insights, recommendations, and concrete plans for action.

    Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle



    In this article:
    Post written by:
    Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.
    Previous Article
    Next Article
    You May Also Like