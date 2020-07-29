What I Wore: COVID-19 Edition – Socially-Distanced Outdoor Wine Party

One of the major problems people face with the COVID-19 lockdowns is social isolation. To combat this problem, people have resorted to Zoom chats, IG & FB Live talks, and increased Facetime usage. But none of these beat face-to-face interactions.

That’s why I was excited when my friend invited me to a socially-distanced wine party at her apartment complex. Not only would I get to spend time with a close friend, but I would also enjoy a nice bottle of 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Intrinsic Wine Co. Best of all, I was able to dress up in something other than sweatpants and a T-shirt.

I keep the outfit casual with a shirt and jeans but added a vest for a little extra flair.

It was nice to get out of the house for a bit and spend some time with a close friend. I’m thankful that the Texas heat took a few hours off so we could enjoy being outdoors without melting.

The Look

Shirt: Society of Threads Leopard Print

Vest: Joseph Abboud

Jeans: Vintage Genes 1891 Slim Straight

Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo Suede Drivers (although you can’t see them in the pics)

Accessories: Glasses (Ray-Ban), silver nameplate bracelet, braided nameplate bracelet

