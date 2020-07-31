The Shelby GT500SE Boasts Over 800 Horsepower

Auto enthusiasts covet Shelby vehicles. The enthusiasm is warranted especially if you’re a fan of speed, power, and driving excitement.

Now the company has released a new signature edition that will generate a wave of buzz.

With enhanced styling and performance, the Ford Shelby GT500SE will boast over 800 horsepower, new wheels, tires, suspension tuning, interior, badges, stripes, and more.

“We lowered the car with more track-focused springs that match a new aggressive suspension tune,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief of R&D. “Then we cut 30 pounds off the top of the Shelby GT500SE with the ultra-light dry carbon fiber hood, which is also much stronger and lighter.”

Plus, the Shelby GT500SE will be eligible for further upgrades by Shelby American in the future. An optional wide-body modification is also available for the serious driver.

The sale of each Signature Edition car benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation, which was established by Carroll Shelby. The Foundation provides medical assistance for those in need, including children, educational opportunities for young people through automotive and other training programs, and benefitting the Shelby Automotive Museum.

