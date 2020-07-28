ford bronco

The All-New Ford Bronco is Finally Here

    Frederick J. Goodall
    • July 28, 2020

    Before we proceed, go ahead and get all of your O.J. Simpson white Bronco jokes out of your system.

    I’ll wait…

    Done?

    Okay.

    Let’s can watch this video to get a 360-degree view of the vehicle.

     

    Now I’ll give you a brief overview of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco. I’ll focus mainly on the two-door version because it’s the one I like the most.

    The new Bronco is built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang.

    To deliver thrilling high-speed off-roading and overall driving performance, the Bronco comes with an independent front suspension for improved control, confidence, and comfort. At the rear, a rugged solid-axle design featuring coil springs with five locating links delivers both strength and off-road control.

    The Bronco is available with two engine types. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is projected to produce 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, or the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is targeted to deliver four-cylinder torque of 310 lb.-ft. with an expected 270 horsepower.

    The Bronco two-door model comes with a standard three-section roof system – left and right front sections and a rear section – molded-in color.

    ford bronco

    Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easy to remove.

    ford broncoThe Bronco’s interior is also ready for action. Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear. With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged.

    bronco interior

    Select Bronco models come with washable rubberized floors with integrated drains and marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces that resist mildew. Instrument panel surfaces are wipeable, with seamless silicone rubber on the dash-mounted hero switches, while rubber touchpoints protect against dirt and water. Six available upfitter switches mounted overhead are silicone-sealed to protect against the elements and to make customization easy, with pre-wired leads to key accessory points.

    bronco interior

    A modern high-strength steel roll cage with integrated side curtain airbags in the upper structure and seats helps protect passengers from side impacts and complements driver and front passenger airbags.

    The two-door Bronco launches with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for more capability, personalization, and style, and with a base MSRP of $29,995.

    Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle



    In this article:
    ,
    Post written by:
    Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.
    Previous Article
    Next Article
    You May Also Like