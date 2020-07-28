The All-New Ford Bronco is Finally Here

Before we proceed, go ahead and get all of your O.J. Simpson white Bronco jokes out of your system.

Now I’ll give you a brief overview of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco. I’ll focus mainly on the two-door version because it’s the one I like the most.

The new Bronco is built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang.

To deliver thrilling high-speed off-roading and overall driving performance, the Bronco comes with an independent front suspension for improved control, confidence, and comfort. At the rear, a rugged solid-axle design featuring coil springs with five locating links delivers both strength and off-road control.

The Bronco is available with two engine types. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is projected to produce 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, or the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is targeted to deliver four-cylinder torque of 310 lb.-ft. with an expected 270 horsepower.

The Bronco two-door model comes with a standard three-section roof system – left and right front sections and a rear section – molded-in color.

Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easy to remove.

The Bronco’s interior is also ready for action. Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear. With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged.

Select Bronco models come with washable rubberized floors with integrated drains and marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces that resist mildew. Instrument panel surfaces are wipeable, with seamless silicone rubber on the dash-mounted hero switches, while rubber touchpoints protect against dirt and water. Six available upfitter switches mounted overhead are silicone-sealed to protect against the elements and to make customization easy, with pre-wired leads to key accessory points.

A modern high-strength steel roll cage with integrated side curtain airbags in the upper structure and seats helps protect passengers from side impacts and complements driver and front passenger airbags.

The two-door Bronco launches with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for more capability, personalization, and style, and with a base MSRP of $29,995.

