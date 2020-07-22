converse collab

Hot Sneakers from the Converse x ROKIT Collab

    Frederick J. Goodall
    • July 22, 2020

    The Converse x ROKIT collection delivers a message of global unity through the LA streetwear brand’s distinct court-to-street aesthetic.

    ROKIT is a streetwear brand that pays homage to skateboarding and street basketball. Using a contemporary aesthetic, the brand pays homage to the divergence of these two subcultures.

    This collaboration takes a minimalist approach, keeping all the classic touches that made the Converse sneakers legendary on the courts, skateboard decks, and in the streets.

    Here are a couple of hot sneaker designs from the Converse x ROKIT collab.

    Converse x Rokit Pro Leather

    converse x rokit pro leather sneaker

    The Converse x Rokit Pro Leather is a take on the classic low-top sneaker and emphasizes subtlety through ROKIT’S unique lens.

    converse x rokit

    The shoe features a clear sole, ROKIT logo, Star Chevron branding, and Pro Leather wordmark.

    Converse x ROKIT Chuck 70

    Converse x ROKIT Chuck 70 

    With tech details inspired by classic outdoor apparel and a vibrancy rooted in ’90s sportswear, the ROKIT Chuck 70 is fit with functionality for champions of board and ball.

    converse x rokit

    The shoe features quad-panel canvas, screen-printed tongue (Dedicated to those forever unbroken), a unique graphic outsole, and two sets of laces with ROKIT printed on them.

