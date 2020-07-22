Hot Sneakers from the Converse x ROKIT Collab

The Converse x ROKIT collection delivers a message of global unity through the LA streetwear brand’s distinct court-to-street aesthetic.

ROKIT is a streetwear brand that pays homage to skateboarding and street basketball. Using a contemporary aesthetic, the brand pays homage to the divergence of these two subcultures.

This collaboration takes a minimalist approach, keeping all the classic touches that made the Converse sneakers legendary on the courts, skateboard decks, and in the streets.

Here are a couple of hot sneaker designs from the Converse x ROKIT collab.

Converse x Rokit Pro Leather

The Converse x Rokit Pro Leather is a take on the classic low-top sneaker and emphasizes subtlety through ROKIT’S unique lens.

The shoe features a clear sole, ROKIT logo, Star Chevron branding, and Pro Leather wordmark.

Converse x ROKIT Chuck 70

With tech details inspired by classic outdoor apparel and a vibrancy rooted in ’90s sportswear, the ROKIT Chuck 70 is fit with functionality for champions of board and ball.

The shoe features quad-panel canvas, screen-printed tongue (Dedicated to those forever unbroken), a unique graphic outsole, and two sets of laces with ROKIT printed on them.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





