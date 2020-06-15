Men’s Health Month: Interview with Around H-Town

June is Men’s Health Month and Mocha Man Style is committed to sharing information to help men live healthy, productive lives.

On average, men die five years younger than women and die at higher rates from nine of the top 10 causes of death. Specifically, men are at higher risk for:

Diabetes

Cancer

Suicide ( Depression )

) Heart Disease

Lung Disease

Unintentional Injuries (accidents)

Stroke

I recently spoke with Freddy Cruz host of Around H-Town on KRBE 104.1 FM about men’s health and my personal experience with stroke. You can listen to the podcast below.

I encourage all men to schedule an annual exam with your primary care physician to monitor your health. Early detection of problems can help you to develop a treatment plan to keep you healthy and extend your life.

In addition, you can take the following steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Eat healthy foods

Stay active and exercise regularly

Maintain a healthy weight

Take a daily vitamin supplement

Stay connected to family and friends

Manage and reduce stress

Your health is your most valuable asset. You what you can to protect it so you can continue to involved fathers, supportive partners, and engaged community members.

