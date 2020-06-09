black music month

Black Music Appreciation Month Playlist

    Frederick J. Goodall
    • June 9, 2020

    June is Black Music Appreciation Month. Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise essential parts of America’s cultural heritage.

    To commemorate the month, the queen of Indie Soul, Sy Smith, asked fellow indie artists to direct share their songs that covered various aspects of Black life and culture – joy, pain, struggle, triumph, love, etc.

    black music monthThis playlist, Blackness: An Underground Movement, is even more relevant as people around the world protest racism, injustice, and police brutality.

    Enjoy the music and share it with as many people as you can.

