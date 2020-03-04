Black Violin Merges Hip-Hop and Classical Into Genre-Bending Masterpieces - Mocha Man Style

When you think of Lil Wayne and Chopin, you don’t think the two artists have much in common. However, Black Violin manages to make...

When you think of Lil Wayne and Chopin, you don’t think the two artists have much in common. However, Black Violin manages to make the connection through their “classical boom” sound which merges classical music with hip-hop.

Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus. Originally from South Florida, they began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music.

Black Violin’s album Stereotypes debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart in 2015.” Their latest album Take the Stairs was released in October 2019.

The duo has collaborated include Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys. In 2016, Black Violin composed music for FOX’s hit TV series Pitch and the group has made appearances on HBO’s Ballers, The Tonight Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen Show and the Heisman Trophy Presentation on ESPN.

Black Violin’s Impossible Tour is currently making its way across America. If you’re lucky enough to live in a city where they are playing, do yourself a favor and buy a ticket ASAP. This series of concerts is intended to spread the message that anything is possible, overcome stereotypes, and encourage people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.

“When you come to a Black Violin concert, there are so many people in the audience experiencing something together. To me, that’s what our show does, it brings people together,” said Baptiste. Not only that, you’re being inspired, you’re being uplifted, you’re able to see something you probably have never seen before.”

DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes will join the duo onstage. Click here to see the full tour schedule.

