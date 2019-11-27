 Wear The Force on Your Feet with the adidas Star Wars Collection - Mocha Man Style
Fashion November 27, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

Now you can wear the Force on your feet with the new adidas x Star Wars 2019 collection. The capsule collection, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, debuted with the Lightsaber-themed pack.

adidas harden star wars lightsaber sneakers

The adidas Lightsaber-themed pack, inspired by the unbreakable bond between Jedis and their lightsabers, is highlighted by kyber crystal-themed elements that are featured on each silhouette’s UV midsole. The pack features eight custom basketball iterations: The Harden Vol. 4 is designed with purple accents and pays homage to Mace Windu, while the Dame 5 takes inspiration from Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber.

adidas DAME 5 STAR WARS LIGHTSABER GREEN SHOES

Crazy 1 and Rivalry Lo designs shed light on Darth Vader and the dark side, while the classic Top Ten design is dedicated to the legendary Jedi hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

adidas rivalry low top sneakers star wars

To complement the adidas Lightsaber-themed pack, the apparel capsule includes hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants.

About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

