Wear The Force on Your Feet with the adidas Star Wars Collection - Mocha Man Style

Wear The Force on Your Feet with the adidas Star Wars Collection
Fashion November 27, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall
Now you can wear the Force on your feet with the new adidas x Star Wars 2019 collection. The capsule collection, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, debuted with the Lightsaber-themed pack.
The adidas Lightsaber-themed pack, inspired by the unbreakable bond between Jedis and their lightsabers, is highlighted by kyber crystal-themed elements that are featured on each silhouette’s UV midsole. The pack features eight custom basketball iterations: The Harden Vol. 4 is designed with purple accents and pays homage to Mace Windu, while the Dame 5 takes inspiration from Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber.
Crazy 1 and Rivalry Lo designs shed light on Darth Vader and the dark side, while the classic Top Ten design is dedicated to the legendary Jedi hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi.
To complement the adidas Lightsaber-themed pack, the apparel capsule includes hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants.
