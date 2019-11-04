Shelby American To Unveil Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 Concept Truck at SEMA - Mocha Man Style

Shelby is a respected name in performance. The company has been turning stock vehicles into bad ass rides for decades. This year, Shelby American...

Shelby is a respected name in performance. The company has been turning stock vehicles into bad ass rides for decades. This year, Shelby American will present a brand new Shelby F-150 Super Snake concept vehicle at at the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 concept was built in response to enthusiast requests for a scorching fast street truck. This Shelby F-150 advances masculine performance to a whole new level.

“While our current four-door Shelby trucks are extremely popular, hardcore fans dreamed of a two door in the spirit of the great 1960s muscle cars,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “After an event where we were besieged with those requests, Vince LaViolette and I began penciling out a Shelby Super Snake Sport over dinner. We took that idea to trusted partners, suppliers, enthusiasts and team members to collaborate on the design and content. The Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is that vision come to life as a concept vehicle.”

The Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 features a Shelby specific lowered suspension, 755 horsepower supercharged V8, throbbing exhaust note, stylish wheels and new brake system. The exterior was revised for a meaner and more aero look, while the interior has the Shelby amenities expected of a super truck.

Shelby Super Sport F-150 Concept Specs

Performance

755 HP supercharger system

Coil over suspension system

Traction bars

Shelby by Borla exhaust system

6 piston front brake system

22” Carroll Shelby Wheel Co aluminum wheels

Street performance tires

Exterior

F-150 Super Snake body components

Hood

Rocker panels

Front bumper and grilles

Front splitter

Tonneau cover and bed carpet

Striping and badging

Interior

Floor mats

Custom leather interior

Carbon fiber accents

Shelby gauge replacement

“Our goal was to build the unrivaled ‘king of the road’ F-150 and a nightmare for any other truck,” said LaViolette. “And it is. We found the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 concept astonishingly fast during our testing. This concept certainly lives up to our initial vision for the truck.”

Visit shelby.com to learn more about the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 concept and other vehicles.

