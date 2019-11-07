Top 10 Moustaches in African American History - Mocha Man Style

Among black men, 19 percent — nearly one in five — will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and five percent of those will die...

Men often suffer in silence when it comes to physical and mental health. Around the world, on average, men die almost six years earlier than women. Globally, a man dies every minute from suicide.

Recently, the World Health Organization’s bulletin on men’s health states, “Health outcomes among men and boys continue to be substantially worse than among girls and women, yet this gender-based inequality in health has received little national, regional or global acknowledgement or attention from health policy-makers or health-care providers.”

This is why organizations such as the Movember Foundation are so important. They bring much needed attention to the state of men’s health throughout the year, but especially during November. At the beginning of November, men around the world start clean shaven and then grow moustaches for the month to raise funds and awareness to combat prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health problems, and other men’s health issues. You can support the efforts by donating to Movember or starting your own Movember campaign.

To give you some inspiration, here are the Top 10 Moustaches in American American History.

Bass Reeves – Legendary African-American Lawman and Lone Ranger

Billy Dee Williams – Actor and Dancing with the Stars contestant

Steve Harvey – Television Host and Comedian

Richard Roundtree – Actor (Shaft)

Eric Holder – Attorney General

Gordon Parks – Photographer, Author, Director

Walter and Wallace Scott from The Whispers – R&B Singers

Demond Wilson – Actor (Sanford and Son)

Frederick Douglass – Abolitionist

Ted Lange – Isaac from Love Boat

Honorable mention:

Little Richard – Musician and Inventor of Rock and Roll

Who else should be added to this list? Leave your pick in the comments below.

