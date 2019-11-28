Martin Hülder, Head of Product Management Mercedes-Maybach, Discusses the New GLS 600 4MATIC SUV - Mocha Man Style

The Mercedes-Maybach brand stands for exclusive luxury, maximum comfort and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services, and accessories. Since its market launch in 2015,...

The Mercedes-Maybach brand stands for exclusive luxury, maximum comfort and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services, and accessories. Since its market launch in 2015, more than 45,000 examples of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class have been delivered worldwide.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC represents a new form of luxury in the SUV segment. It extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class car. It’s spacious interior with the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation creates a stylish, cocoon-like feel-good atmosphere. The V8 engine, which is combined with the 48-volt system EQ Boost, is a variant developed exclusively for Maybach and moves the car discreetly and powerfully.

In the following interview, Martin Hülder, Head of Product Management Mercedes-Maybach, tells us why the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a unique combination of comfort, technology, and luxury and how it fits into the company’s future plans.

Mocha Man Style: What distinguishes the Mercedes-Maybach GLS from other luxury SUVs?

Martin Hülder: The unique combination of comfort, technology, and luxury. The great spaciousness, especially in the second seat row, and the use of materials are just two examples. Attention to detail also makes a difference. Think of the electrically extending running board, which not have ergonomic advantages when entering and leaving the vehicle. Their design is classically Mercedes-Maybach: fully integrated into the side sill panels, they are not visible in the retracted position. There is also the very high standard of design, which for example includes louvers in a pinstripe design and illuminated surfaces – which makes getting in a real experience.

MMS: Will the success of the Maybach SUV come at the expense of other Mercedes SUV models?

Hülder: We are convinced that there will tend to be a distinction in demand rather than a substitution. The differences in design and vehicle concepts are simply too great for that. We, therefore, see the SUV as a supplementary offer. Our customers normally own several different vehicles – and if they drive an SUV, we want them to drive a Mercedes-Maybach that offers them the luxury they expect from the brand.

MMS: What role does the Mercedes-Maybach GLS play within the portfolio?

Hülder: Following various limited-edition small series by Mercedes-Maybach, for example, the S‑Class Cabriolet or the G-Class Landaulet, the GLS will supplement the Mercedes-Maybach Portfolio alongside the S-Class. We are therefore able to offer customers with different preferences a wider choice.

MMS: Why are customers drawn to the Maybach brand?

Hülder: Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in comfort, top technology, and therefore sheer luxury. The brand experience goes well beyond the vehicle itself and the available services. The brand rounds off the lifestyle of its customers with various accessories. The licensing partner “Maybach – Icons of Luxury” produces exclusive collections accompanying the brand and individual accessories that perfectly complement the individual models. The exclusive international customer program “Circle of Excellence” offers unique events such as joint tours or test drives with new vehicles, opportunities for personal conversations with Mercedes-Maybach experts and brand ambassadors, and exclusive insights into our production locations.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will enter the market in the second half of 2020.

