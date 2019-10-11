 The Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low Sneakers Are a Fall Wardrobe Staple - Mocha Man Style
The Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low Sneakers Are a Fall Wardrobe Staple

October 11, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

If you’re looking to add some new kicks to your fall wardrobe, look no further than the The Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low sneakers. converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low Top

Based on the classic Chuck Taylor low-top silhouette, these versatile sneakers can be worn with jeans and a sweater or with a lightweight wool suit. Extra cushioning keep the shoes comfortable, while premium velvet takes your look to the next level.

I plan to keep my Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low sneakers in heavy rotation during the fall season and beyond.

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

