The Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low Sneakers Are a Fall Wardrobe Staple - Mocha Man Style

If you’re looking to add some new kicks to your fall wardrobe, look no further than the The Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low sneakers.

Based on the classic Chuck Taylor low-top silhouette, these versatile sneakers can be worn with jeans and a sweater or with a lightweight wool suit. Extra cushioning keep the shoes comfortable, while premium velvet takes your look to the next level.

I plan to keep my Converse Chuck 70 Velvet Low sneakers in heavy rotation during the fall season and beyond.

