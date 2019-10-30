Sony True Wireless Headphones are Perfect for People with Active Lifestyles - Mocha Man Style

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Best Buy. All opinions are my own.

Anyone who knows me, knows music is an important part of my life. Whether I’m in the car, at the gym, or relaxing at home, I’m always listening to my favorite tunes.

My active lifestyle keeps me on the go and my Sony True Wireless (WF1000XM3) In-Ear Headphones make it easy to listen to music where ever I am.

These wireless headphones are sleek, comfortable, and deliver rich, clear sound.

To connect them with my phone, I downloaded the intuitive Sony | Headphones Connect App. In less than 2 minutes, the app paired the headphones to my device and I was ready to go. I can also use the app to customize and personalize the sound settings to my specific taste.

One feature that I really like is the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX™). It upscales compressed digital music files, bringing them closer to the quality of high-resolution audio. The first album I listened to when I got the headphones was “Controversy” by Prince. The immersive sound immediately transported me to the first time I listened to the album. I could clearly hear every synth, guitar, and bass riff.

I’m also a fan of the industry leading advanced HD noise-canceling processor. This comes in handy when I’m on an airplane and need to block out the ambient sounds around me.

But my favorite feature is NO WIRES.

There is nothing more frustrating than finding your headphone wires in a tangled mess and having to unravel them before you can use them. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

As far as battery life is concerned, you can listen up to 6 hours (with Noise Canceling) and 8 hours (without Noise Canceling) per single charge. The charging case, makes charging fast (10 minutes) and convenient.

If In-Ear Headphones are not for you and you prefer over the ear headphones, you should try the Sony Incredible Noise Cancelation (XB900N) headphones. These headphones provides EXTRA BASS™ and next-level noise canceling while remaining comfortable to extended wear.