Five of Our Favorite Coats from Topman's New HERITAGE Collection - Mocha Man Style

Fashion October 17, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

Topman is known for fashionable men’s clothing, covering everything from men’s formal suits to informal indie-rock-influenced casual-styling ranges, along with footwear and fashion accessories. The British retailer just released their HERITAGE line, a collection of timeless fabrics and cuts. Here are five of our favorite coats from the new collection.

Black Overcoat With Wool

topman black overcoat

This overcoat features a classic, single-breasted fit, side pockets and a touch of wool.

Black And White Houndstooth Overcoat

topman houndstooth overcoat

This overcoat brings a bit of British flair with its classic houndstooth pattern.

Brown And Blue Check Double Breasted Overcoat

topman Brown And Blue Check Double Breasted Overcoat

This overcoat features a check pattern with warm and colors and double breasted style.

Navy Faux Fur Pea Coat

topman Navy Faux Fur Pea Coat

You’ll want to wear this classic pea coat everywhere. And the the faux fur allows you to wear it guilt-free.

Camel Overcoat

topman camel overcoat

This soft, comfortable overcoat will keep you warm while looking great. The neutral color complements any outfit and can be dressed up or down.

About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

