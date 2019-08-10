The A110S is the Newest Addition to the Alpine Sports Car Line-up - Mocha Man Style

Groupe Renault introduced the new Alpine A110S to the brand’s lightweight sports car line-up. A true Alpine, the A110S shares its lightweight, mid-engined two-seater...

Groupe Renault introduced the new Alpine A110S to the brand’s lightweight sports car line-up. A true Alpine, the A110S shares its lightweight, mid-engined two-seater layout with other models in the range (A110 Pure and A110 Légende). A number of key changes, however, deliver enhanced performance, precision, and high-speed stability, yet with no loss in everyday usability.

The turbocharged 1.8-liter engine now produces 292hp, an increase of 40hp over the standard car, while peak torque of 320Nm is now available over a wider rev band, from 2,000 to 6,400rpm. There’s also the inclusion of the active sports exhaust that delivers a more emotive engine sound depending on the selected driver mode. The A110S goes from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds.

With this increase in performance, comes better stopping control. The Alpine high-performance braking system includes 320mm bi-material brake discs and Brembo calipers. There are also wider Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires that have been tuned specifically for the A110S.

Further improvements include a ride height lowered by 4mm, plus new springs and hollow anti-roll bars that have been stiffened by 50 and 100 percent respectively. The electronic stability control has also been recalibrated to take advantage of the even greater handling accuracy and improved grip.

Key options for the A110S include a carbon-fiber roof panel plus carbon fiber-backed versions of the standard, Dinamica trimmed Sabelt bucket seats. The Alpine A110S also debuts the distinctive new Thunder Grey Matte paint finish.

The Alpine A110S starts at $69,990 (USD) and £56,810 (Pound Sterling).

