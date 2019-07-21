Rhett Rotten Defies Gravity on Vintage Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Mocha Man Style

One weekend, I was surfing the internet to find something to do. I stumbled across an event, Rhett Rotten and his Wall of Death,...

One weekend, I was surfing the internet to find something to do. I stumbled across an event, Rhett Rotten and his Wall of Death, at a local Harley-Davidson dealership. I’m a fan of motorsports so I decided to check it out. Boy, am I glad I did!

With over 20 years of experience riding the Wall of Death, Rhett Rotten has perfected his showmanship and brings some of the most exciting motorcycle entertainment I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen a lot).

Rotten started the show on what I can only describe as a treadmill for motorcycles. Rotten maintained his balance while doing several tricks such as removing his hands from the handlebars and standing on the motorcycle. But the main event was definitely The Wall of Death. Rotten performed several gravity-defying feats on his collection of classic Harley-Davidson motorcycles. I was most amazed by how he was able to ride his bike side-saddle around the wooden cylinder with his hands raised in the air.

Watch this video to see his thrilling run on The Wall of Death.

