Listen to Music in Style with Bose Frames - Mocha Man Style

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Best Buy. All opinions are my own.

I’m a music fanatic. I love to listen to my favorite tunes when I’m on-the-go. Although I love my wireless earbuds, I have discovered a new way to listen to music while looking cool and stylish.

Bose Frames is a line of beautifully-designed, audio sunglasses that deliver a remarkable audio experience without anything in or on your ears. With these frames, you can play music, take calls, and enjoy the sun with UVA/UVB protection.

FRAME DESIGN

Bose frames are comfortable for all-day wear and available in two designs to fit your personal style.

ALTO

The Alto frames have an angular design with a larger fit and remind me of classic Wayfarers.

RONDO

The Rondo frames are more distinct with rounded lenses and a smaller fit.

Both designs feature premium accents and materials, like gold-plated hinges.

BOSE SOUND

Unlike existing open-ear products that use bone conduction, Bose Frames use a custom-designed speaker in conjunction with a series of patented acoustic chambers and ports to steer audio into the listener’s ears from the temples of the glasses. The overall result is unbelievable audio clarity. What’s really mind-blowing is how full and rich the audio can sound for the wearer, but how little of that can be heard by anyone else, even if they’re standing next to the wearer.

KEY FEATURES

With the Bose Connect app (available on iOS and Android), you can personalize your settings, make and take clear phone calls, and access Siri and your Google Assistant. You can also use it to accept Bose AR, airst-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible. Combining the power of wearable audio products, mobile devices, and integrated apps, Bose AR can augment your world with content for your ears instead of your eyes.

In addition to these technological advances, Bose Frames block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays. The lenses are also shatter-resistant and scratch-resistant.

Bose Frames are designed to survive life on the go. They deliver high-quality Bose sound to satisfy any musical taste.

