Mocha Man Style Events: Profitable PR with Frederick J. Goodall - Mocha Man Style

Join Mocha Man Style founder, Frederick J. Goodall for a panel discussion titled “Profitable PR.”

Frederick is passionate about helping people tell their stories in authentic ways. Over the years, he has successfully implemented programs to increase brand awareness and sales for companies such as Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Home Depot, Lexus, Chrysler, Columbia Crest, Ford, Samsung, Toyota, Bonobos, Proctor and Gamble, ZTE, Warby Parker, Nokia, Gillette, Dove Men + Care, Lee Jeans, Kohl’s, Starbucks, Spotify, The Gite Gallery, and many others.

Frederick has been a featured expert on media outlets such as NPR, CNN, HLN, Black Enterprise, Ebony, HuffPost Live, Newsday, Sprout Social, and several radio stations across the country. He is a regular panelist on the local public radio show – Houston Matters and has appeared on Fox 26 Houston, ABC13, Majic 102.1, 97.9 The Box, The Bull 100.3, NGen Radio, Great Day Houston, and KPRC. His is also a featured speaker and panelists at several blogging and social media conferences such as Blogalicious, Houston Social Media Breakfast, BlogHer, Dad2.0, Niche Parent Conference, Latism, Hispanicize, KBR Leadership Conference, and others.

From 2013-2016, Frederick ranked in the top 15 on the list of Top 100 Social Media Power Influencers in Houston.

His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Houston Chronicle, Essence, Babble, Details Network, SheKnows, Mamiverse, Voxxi, Your Teen Mag, Folio Weekly, and several others.

Frederick is a graduate of Howard University and the father of three beautiful children.

Frederick will be joined by a panel of expert public relations practitioners who will share profitable public relation strategies that can be applied to your personal brand or business. Frederick will speak specifically about how to use social media to strengthen and manage your brand. Click HERE to register for this free event.

This event is hosted by the African American Marketing Association

