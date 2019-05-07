Here is a Sneak Peak at the New ŠKODA SUPERB - Mocha Man Style

2019 marks 85 years since the first ŠKODA SUPERB saw the light of day. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, ŠKODA will release a modernized...

2019 marks 85 years since the first ŠKODA SUPERB saw the light of day. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, ŠKODA will release a modernized version of its flagship car.

The Story of ŠKODA SUPERB

The story of the SUPERB as the ŠKODA flagship begins back in 1934 with the original SUPERB at the plant in Mladá Boleslav. From 1947, ŠKODA produced the SUPERB as the first model at its Kvasiny plant. The name SUPERB derives from the Latin word ‘superbus’ meaning exceptional, excellent, or outstanding. After more than a 50-year break, the modern SUPERB, now in its third generation, seamlessly took up the mantle of these characteristics in 2001 and continues to push the brand forward.

New ŠKODA SUPERB Sketch Revealed

Today, ŠKODA revealed a design sketch displaying the first details of the new SUPERB.

The sketch of the new ŠKODA SUPERB depicts clean-cut front headlights, fog lights with a distinctive trim as well as the ŠKODA-typical radiator grille. The car’s rear section is also set for a change. For the first time, the SUPERB will be graced with the ŠKODA name in letters instead of a logo. As the flagship of ŠKODA’s model range, the SUPERB boasts the brand’s latest innovations in terms of design, technology, and functionality.

SUPERB World Premiere

The world premiere of the reworked SUPERB family will take place in the Slovakian capital Bratislava in May as part of the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. ŠKODA has been the main sponsor of the World Championship since as early as 1993 and is now using this international stage for a car presentation for the first time.

