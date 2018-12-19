OS by Google + Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch is the Perfect Blend of Fashion and Functionality - Mocha Man Style

Disclaimer: I have been received the product in return for this review. All opinions are my own. Since I was a child, I’ve been...

Since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by watches. I would spend countless amounts of time watching the second, minute, hour hands move around the watch face. I loved it when I encountered watches with Roman Numerals or no numbers at all. The digital watches of the 80s were like futuristic timepieces in my young eyes. My favorite watch was perhaps the calculator watch that I owned in middle school.

I currently own over 50 watches. I have everything from high-end brands to cheap watches I acquired from China. However, I’ve shied away from smartwatches mainly because my collection of watches was much more stylish and my cell phone handled all of my tech needs. I saw no need to invest in yet another device.

When I found out one of my favorite fashion designers, Michael Kors, had designed a smartwatch, I decided to take a second look. I was immediately drawn in by the appearance of the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch. It is a beautiful timepiece with a stainless steel, gold-tone finish that embodies timeless sophistication. I would be proud to wear the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch with my custom-made suits or a leather jacket, jeans, and a t-shirt. I like how I can personalize the watch face and change my dial as often as I change my outfits.

I opened the package to find the watch, charger, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Info, and a buckle-style closure (the watch comes equipped with a clasp-style closure).

I placed the watch on the charger and downloaded the Wear OS app to my iPhone. After the watch was fully charged, I used the app to pair my watch. The process was simple and within a few minutes, my Michael Kors Access was functional. There is a downside of using an iPhone with this watch. Apple doesn’t allow non-Apple hardware to support some of its native functions – using the watch as a phone, replying to messages, or voice commands for example. However, you can still receive visual notifications and vibrations when someone calls you, but you’ll have to use the phone to carry on the conversation. You can also read text messages on the watch, but you will have to respond with your phone.

Out of the box, the watch fit perfectly on my wrist. If you need to make adjustments, the links can be removed, but a tool isn’t included. I like that the watch isn’t too heavy. It feels comfortable on my wrist even when I wear for an extended period of time or at night when I use it to monitor my sleep.

Here are a few more key features of this smartwatch:

Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 4.4 or later (excluding Go edition) or iOS 9.3 or later operating systems.

AMOLED touch-screen display

Water-resistant design

Wireless connection to your device

Monitors your health by tracking calories burned, activity, heart rate, and steps taken

Battery offers up to 24 hours of use on a full charge for extended operation

Provides proactive help from Google Assistant—from viewing upcoming flight info to dinner reservations.

Quick access to Google Pay

Overall, I like the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch because it is stylish, lightweight, and helps me to get more done and maximize my time with glanceable, easy to manage notifications.

