Exclusive Single Release Preview: "Songs I Wrote When You Left" by Sha Davis and the 1990's - Mocha Man Style

I set out to write a song about the way you loved me/ I end up writing a song about the way you left me – Sha Davis and the 1990’s from “Songs I Wrote When You Left”

I first saw Sha Davis and the 1990’s perform at Cafeza, a coffee shop north of Downtown Houston and I was impressed by the group’s range. They easily transitioned from covering popular hits to performing original songs. Lead singer, Sha Davis is phenomenal. Her vocals are electrifying and filled with emotional depth.

The group has released its first single, “Songs I Wrote When You Left,” the title track from their upcoming EP. The song has an upbeat Caribbean vibe, but the lyrics are more somber and delve into heartbreak and love loss.

If you like “Songs I Wrote When You Left,” please support Sha Davis and the 1990’s by purchasing the single at your favorite online outlet:

You can see Sha Davis and the 1990’s perform live at Aloft Rooftop on June 23rd at 6 pm and Cafeza on June 29th at 9 pm. For ticket prices and additional dates/information, please visit Shadavis.com.

