The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blends Ultimate Luxury with Off-Road Capability - Mocha Man Style

When Rolls-Royce announced three years ago that it would launch Cullinan, it did so with a focus on luxury, performance, and usability not seen before in the SUV market. The end result is an all-terrain high-bodied car that makes the idea of authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality for the first time.

Named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels, the Cullinan is equipped with a 6.75 liter twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine that delivers 563bhp and 627lb ft of torque to the all-new all-wheel drive, all-wheel steer system.

A host of other cutting-edge technology makes Rolls-Royce Cullinan the most technologically advanced car of its type in the world. Further equipment includes: Night Vision and Vision Assist including daytime and night-time Wildlife & Pedestrian warning; Alertness Assistant; a 4-Camera system with Panoramic View, all-round visibility and helicopter view; Active Cruise Control; Collision Warning; Cross-Traffic Warning, Lane Departure and Lane Change Warning; an industry-leading 7×3 High-Resolution Head-Up Display, WiFi hotspot, and of course the latest Navigation and Entertainment Systems.

