Justin Timberlake Collaborates with Warby Parker to Create Three Limited-Edition Sunglasses
Fashion March 3, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall
Justin Timberlake recently released his highly-anticipated album Man in the Woods. To celebrate “Wave,” a song from his new album, Timberlake partnered with Warby Parker to design three limited-edition sunglasses as part of the JT x Warby Parker Collection.
Wave I in Canyon Tortoise
The Wave I in Canyon Tortoise sunglasses feature wide fitting frames, anti-scratch coating, and 100% UV protection. They are cut from a single sheet of acetate to maintain color parity and hand-polished for three days with a German wax compound before making their way to your eyes.
Wave II in Sea Glass Grey
Wave II in Sea Glass Grey sunglasses are the perfect vacation accessory. These wide-fitting frames feature sculpting at the bridge for style and comfort. Prescription lenses are made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for sunglasses; non-prescription lenses are made with CR-39 for maximum clarity and color.
Wave III in Jet Black Matte
Wave III in Jet Black Matte sunglasses feature wide-fitting frames with sculpting at the bring and along the brow for a contemporary look.
To commemorate the collaboration, Warby Parker will be making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization near and dear to Timberlake. And as always, for every pair of Warby Parker frames sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need.
