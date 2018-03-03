Justin Timberlake Collaborates with Warby Parker to Create Three Limited-Edition Sunglasses

This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. Justin Timberlake recently released...

This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.

Justin Timberlake recently released his highly-anticipated album Man in the Woods. To celebrate “Wave,” a song from his new album, Timberlake partnered with Warby Parker to design three limited-edition sunglasses as part of the JT x Warby Parker Collection.

Wave I in Canyon Tortoise

The Wave I in Canyon Tortoise sunglasses feature wide fitting frames, anti-scratch coating, and 100% UV protection. They are cut from a single sheet of acetate to maintain color parity and hand-polished for three days with a German wax compound before making their way to your eyes.

Wave II in Sea Glass Grey

Wave II in Sea Glass Grey sunglasses are the perfect vacation accessory. These wide-fitting frames feature sculpting at the bridge for style and comfort. Prescription lenses are made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for sunglasses; non-prescription lenses are made with CR-39 for maximum clarity and color.

Wave III in Jet Black Matte

Wave III in Jet Black Matte sunglasses feature wide-fitting frames with sculpting at the bring and along the brow for a contemporary look.

To commemorate the collaboration, Warby Parker will be making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization near and dear to Timberlake. And as always, for every pair of Warby Parker frames sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





