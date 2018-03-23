Indochino Grand Opening In The Galleria in Houston, TX
Fashion March 23, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall
Indochino has been an industry innovator and worldwide leader in custom men’s apparel since 2007. Available exclusively online to start, the brand first began offering in-person custom services via their Traveling Tailor pop-up events in 2011. The popularity of the Traveling Tailor events inspired Indochino to open their first permanent retail location in 2014. With showrooms in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and other cities across North America, Indochino is striving to meet the fashion needs of men, both in person and online.
On March 22, 2018, Indochino officially opened their newest location in The Galleria in Houston, TX. Several of Houston’s most fashionable men attended the grand opening event.
Indochino makes it effortless for you to get a perfectly tailored, perfect fitting wardrobe at one of their retail locations.
Make an Appointment
Make an appointment to meet with a Style Guide. He or she will walk you through your fabric options, take your measurements, and place your order.
Make it Uniquely Yours
Choose the fabric you love and customize your garments. From lapels and linings to personalized monograms, there are tons of ways to make them your own.
Perfect the Fit
When you receive your order in four to six weeks, come in for a second fitting to ensure it fits just right. Any final alterations are handled by our expert tailors.