Indochino Grand Opening In The Galleria in Houston, TX

Indochino makes it effortless for you to get a perfectly tailored, perfect fitting wardrobe at one of their retail locations.

Make an Appointment

Make an appointment to meet with a Style Guide. He or she will walk you through your fabric options, take your measurements, and place your order.

Make it Uniquely Yours

Choose the fabric you love and customize your garments. From lapels and linings to personalized monograms, there are tons of ways to make them your own.

Perfect the Fit

When you receive your order in four to six weeks, come in for a second fitting to ensure it fits just right. Any final alterations are handled by our expert tailors.