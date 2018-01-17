Jackie Venson Rocks Out in Chicago

Jackie Venson Rocks Out in Chicago

Entertainment & Sports January 17, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

download1 music217 video134
Jackie Venson is a musical powerhouse. Just listen to her vocals and fiery guitar playing and you will agree. Venson is currently on tour... Jackie Venson Rocks Out in Chicago

Jackie Venson is a musical powerhouse. Just listen to her vocals and fiery guitar playing and you will agree. Venson is currently on tour and stopped by WGNTV in Chicago for a live performance.

If you want to see Venson in concert, here is a list of her upcoming shows:

Feb 6 & 7
Selvä Pyy, Akaslompolo, Finland

Feb 8
Korundi, Rovaniemi, Finland

Feb 9
Kilta Bar, Kokkola, Finland

Feb 10
Tonefest Kulttuuritalo Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

Mar 2
Hotel Cafe, Los Angeles, CA

Mar 3
The Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA

Mar 6
McGonigels Mucky Duck, Houston, TX

Mar 9
One2One Bar, Austin, TX

Mar 14
The Saxon Pub, Austin, TX

If you can’t wait for the live show, you can download her song, Always Free

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle




About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016