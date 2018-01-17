Jackie Venson Rocks Out in Chicago

Jackie Venson is a musical powerhouse. Just listen to her vocals and fiery guitar playing and you will agree. Venson is currently on tour...

Jackie Venson is a musical powerhouse. Just listen to her vocals and fiery guitar playing and you will agree. Venson is currently on tour and stopped by WGNTV in Chicago for a live performance.

If you want to see Venson in concert, here is a list of her upcoming shows:

Feb 6 & 7

Selvä Pyy, Akaslompolo, Finland

Feb 8

Korundi, Rovaniemi, Finland

Feb 9

Kilta Bar, Kokkola, Finland

Feb 10

Tonefest Kulttuuritalo Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

Mar 2

Hotel Cafe, Los Angeles, CA

Mar 3

The Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA

Mar 6

McGonigels Mucky Duck, Houston, TX

Mar 9

One2One Bar, Austin, TX

Mar 14

The Saxon Pub, Austin, TX

If you can’t wait for the live show, you can download her song, Always Free

