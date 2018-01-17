Jackie Venson Rocks Out in Chicago
Entertainment & Sports January 17, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall
Jackie Venson is a musical powerhouse. Just listen to her vocals and fiery guitar playing and you will agree. Venson is currently on tour and stopped by WGNTV in Chicago for a live performance.
If you want to see Venson in concert, here is a list of her upcoming shows:
Feb 6 & 7
Selvä Pyy, Akaslompolo, Finland
Feb 8
Korundi, Rovaniemi, Finland
Feb 9
Kilta Bar, Kokkola, Finland
Feb 10
Tonefest Kulttuuritalo Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Mar 2
Hotel Cafe, Los Angeles, CA
Mar 3
The Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 6
McGonigels Mucky Duck, Houston, TX
Mar 9
One2One Bar, Austin, TX
Mar 14
The Saxon Pub, Austin, TX
If you can’t wait for the live show, you can download her song, Always Free
