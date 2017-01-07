Armitron Wine & Watches Event Draws Houston’s Creatives and Professionals

Frederick J. Goodall, founder of Mocha Man Style, partnered with Armitron to host a Wine & Watches Trunk Show at The Gite Gallery in...

The event showcased several of Armitron’s latest styles for men and women and drew many notable local professionals and creatives.

Guests included Olympian Claire Thielke, Attorney Andre Ligon, La Belle Femme Founder, Angel Cornelius, Broadway producer (Eclipsed), Kenny Ozoude, Attorney Jacqueline Bostic, and The Gite Gallery Owner, Lloyd Gite.

“We like to support the creative community and help them to achieve their goals while exposing them and their audiences to our products,” said Rachel Fredman. “Frederick at Mocha Man Style is a great partner because he is doing cool things and our brands align perfectly. We’re looking forward to returning to Houston.”

Photos by Keith Cornelius

