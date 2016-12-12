Gifts For Men Who Want to Look and Feel Good

This post is sponsored by BabbleBoxx.com on behalf of Single Edition Media. Last year I ate too much during the holiday season. This fact became evident...

Last year I ate too much during the holiday season. This fact became evident when my collection of custom-made suits and shirts didn’t fit as well as they once did. In fact, they were quite tight. Not a good look.

This year, I decided to exercise more and live a more balanced lifestyle. You probably know a guy just like me who wants to be more healthy, but needs a little motivation.

The following selection of products, curated by Babbleboxx, are must-have gifts for men who want to look good, stay in shape, and live stress-free.

Wearable Wellness Tracker from Spire

Taking care of your mind, body, and spirit is essential for total well-being. The Spire wellness tracker () helps men to be more mindful by suggesting breathing exercises and meditations. The Spire PLATFORM will learn to anticipate stressful events before they are likely to happen and alert the user with actionable insights on how to prepare and experience more calm in his life (Retail price $99)

2(X)IST Men’s Activewear

I’m not the type of guy who wears worn-out sweatpants and baggy t-shirts to the gym. I like to maintain my personal style in all aspects of my life. I also like clothing that is conducive to my intense workouts. The 2(X)IST Men’s Activewear collection achieves both of these goals. Featuring moisture wicking fabric and innovative design, these pieces are stylish and functional. I like the Mesh Short and Tank (see photo at top of post) in particular because they are versatile and allow me to easily transition from weight-lifting to running on the treadmill (Prices vary).

Old Spice Men’s Grooming Products

I must admit that I became a fan of Old Spice men’s grooming products after their “The man your man could smell like” campaign. It was fun, irreverent, and captivating (Old Spice, if you’re reading this, I’m available for your next campaign). Best of all, Old Spice delivered by creating a complete product portfolio that I actually like. I use Old Spice Sweat Defense Anti-Perspirant after my workouts. It is the gold standard for delivering stronger and longer sweat protection for all-day dryness. Sweat Defense is also turbocharged with Old Spice’s proprietary BCD technology that traps and locks away bad odor while releasing fresh, manly scent in its place. Guys with hair will like the Old Spice Pomade. This affordable stocking stuffer will help them make their hair look great after a hard workout.

Casio Edifice EQB600 Connected Watch

I love watches and the water-resistant Casio Edifice Connected Watch makes a great gift. Bluetooth Connectivity lets you connect the watch to a smartphone with Casio’s Mobile Link Technology. With the Casio Watch+ app, you can adjust the watch to display accurate time in the current location and for over 300 cities worldwide (Retail price $400).

