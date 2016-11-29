“What I Need” from Jackie Venson Live at Strange Brew
Entertainment & Sports November 29, 2016 Frederick J. Goodall
Last year, we covered Jackie Venson in our 5 Indie Artists You Should Hear series. Since then, the talented musician has blown up and is making a name for herself in the music industry.
Venson instantly captures your attention as she mindfully blends Blues, Rock, R&B, Soul with her introspective lyrics. But Venson’s talent is most evident during her live performances. Watch this video of her performing “What I Need” and you will agree.
For more amazing live performances, check out Venson’s album, Jackie Venson Live at Strange Brew.
