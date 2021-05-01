De La Viuda Catfish Tacos Recipe

Sharing is caring!

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by De La Viuda Hot Sauce

My Mexican Food Adventures

Many years ago, I visited Ciudad del Carmen in Mexico. It’s a charming, small-town that has managed to avoid the touristy excesses of its sister cities on the Yucatan peninsula.

I met my friend, Carlos, who plays in a rock band, at the tiny airport and proceeded to his Jeep that was parked outside. After loading my bags in the back, Carlos turned to me and asked, “Tienes hambre?’

Luckily, I retained some of my high school Spanish and was able to let him know that I was hungry.

“Good,” he said. “I’ll take you to one of my favorite places.” Carlos likes to switch between English and Spanish to either help me improve my language skills or to confuse me. I think it’s a little of both.

We drove a few miles through streets dotted with local shops and brightly colored houses until we reached an alleyway. Carlos parked the Jeep and motioned for me to follow him.

As we walked through the alley, the scent of grilled meats and chiles filled the air. I was drawn to it like a weary sailor being seduced by a sirens’ song.

Carlos broke the trance by diverting my attention to a short, stout man with a mop of gray hair flipping chickens on a grille.

“Meet my Tio,” Carlos said. “He’s the best cook in Ciudad del Carmen.”

I extended my hand to shake, but he dodged it and went in for the hug. He told me his name (Alberto) and started saying a string of Spanish words that my high school teacher failed to teach me. Carlos realized I was in over my head and served as our translator.

Over the next two hours, Carlos, Tio Alberto, and I dined on fluffy tortillas, frijoles, chiles, shark tacos, and the best-grilled chicken I ever tasted.

Since then, I have traveled to Mexico several times and one of the best things about the country, besides the people, is the food.

I’ve tried cuisines from the different regions and it is always fresh and flavorful.

My First Encounter with De La Viuda Hot Sauce

It was in Mexico that I discovered De La Viuda Hot Sauce. I loved how it enhanced the spice and flavor of my foods. As a Texan with Louisiana roots, I’m a bit of a connoisseur when it comes to hot sauce and De La Viuda was top notch.

Imagine my disappointment when I returned to the U.S. and couldn’t find this tasty sauce in stores.

Well, I’m glad to report that De La Viuda Hot Sauce is coming to the States. It will be available in two flavors: Original (A traditionally pure Mexican hot sauce that’s carefully crafted with chile de árbol peppers and artfully blended with an authentic mix of hand-selected premium ingredients and spices) and Green Pepper (A masterfully balanced hot sauce paired with an inspired mix of poblano and habanero peppers).

It’s been a while since I’ve traveled to Mexico, so I decided to create my own version of one of my favorite Mexican foods – tacos – using De La Viuda Hot Sauce.

I first had fish tacos while visiting Puerto Vallarta. I enjoyed the crispy seasoned fish combined with the crunchy cabbage.

I had such a great time on that trip that I decided to bring back a few memories by creating my own fish taco. For this recipe, I used catfish to pay homage to my Texas and Louisiana heritage.

De La Viuda Catfish Tacos Recipe

These tacos crunchy and delicious with a hint of spice and sweetness.

Ingredients

1.5 Catfish Fillets

16 Corn Tortillas

2 Large Limes

1 Bunch of Cilantro

1/2 Head of Red Cabbage

1/2 Large Red Onion

1 Mango

1 Whole Jalapeno Pepper

3 Tablespoons of Garlic Powder

3 Tablespoons of Cumin

3 Tablespoons of Chili Powder

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Red Pepper

De La Viuda Original Hot Sauce

De La Viuda Green Hot Sauce

2 Cups of Canola Oil

2 Cups of Corn Men

Equipment

Chef’s Knife

2 Mixing Bowls

2 Mixing Spoons

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

2 Skillets

1 Gallon Storage Bag

Instructions

Slice catfish fillets into 1″ strips and place in mixing bowl

Add juice from one lime and hot sauce and mix thoroughly with a spoon

Add garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, and red pepper and mix thoroughly with a spoon

Set aside and let marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour

Cut 1/2 head of red cabbage into thin slices and add to mixing bowl

Dice 1/2 of red onion and add to bowl

Dice jalapeno pepper and add to bowl

Dice 5 sprigs of cilantro and add to bowl

Add juice from 1 lime and 4 tablespoons of De La Viuda Green Hot Sauce and mix thoroughly with a spoon. Place in refrigerator to chill.

Add 2 cups of cornmeal to a 1-gallon storage bag.

Add catfish and shake to coat

Heat oil in a skillet

Add fish a cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes (2 minutes on each side)

Remove fish from skillet and drain on paper towel

Dice mango and set aside

Heat corn tortillas on a hot skillet or griddle for about 30 seconds per side

Remove from skillet and place two tortillas per taco on a plate

Add the taco fillings to the tortillas in layers: about 2 tablespoons of cabbage mixture, 3 pieces of mango, 2 pieces of fish

Top with De La Viuda Original Hot Sauce to taste

Makes about 8 tacos

You can follow the countdown to De La Viuda Hot Sauce. Follow @delaviudahotsauce on Instagram and Facebook for the latest update about this legendary hot sauce or visit https://www.delaviudahotsauce.com

