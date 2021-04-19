Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Mom

Sharing is caring!

Mothers hold a special place in our hearts.

Their unconditional love and care have sustained us, nurtured us, and encouraged us. Mother’s Day is a time for us to show our gratitude.

Here are a few of the best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas to show your mom how much you appreciate her.

Jewelry

Casio Rose Gold Vintage Timepiece



The new timepiece from the Casio Vintage Collection boasts a highly sought-after Rose Gold case and Milanese strap, a digital display, and a 35.0 mm case size, making it comfortable and light on any wrist. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes equipped with a LED light for dimly light areas ($65.00 at Casio.com)

Isabelle Grace Queen Bee Thin Cuff

This Isabelle Grace Jewelry Queen Bee Cuff is made of high-quality sterling silver and accented with a 14kt gold-filled bee accent ($49 at isabellegracejewelry.com)

Alex and Ani Mother’s Day Necklaces and Bagle Sets

Let your mom know how much she means to you with Alex and Ani’s Mother’s Day bangle sets and necklaces. This exquisite jewelry will make her day (starting at $29 at alexandani.com)

Victoria Emerson Arucas Cuff

The Victoria Emerson Arucas is the perfect cuff for any mood with textures and tones of gold shimmering details. Your mom will make a statement and add some sparkle to her outfits with this sparkling boho cuff($49 at VictoriaEmerson.com)

Gorjana Alice Gem Earrings



These gorgeous, lightweight Alice Gem earrings from Gorjana will make your mother sparkle like the star she is ($70 at gorjana.com)

Casio Rose Gold G-Shock Watch

This Casio G-Shock watch features an elegant rose gold case, resin band, World Time, Tough Solar, and more. Full Auto LED lighting for both the face and the digital display automatically turns on whenever the watch is angled towards the face for viewing ($200 at Casio.com)

Fashion and Accessories

Yoga Gear from Gaiam

If your mom is into yoga, get her some new yoga gear from Gaiam. They have the best selection of yoga clothing, mats, DVDs, and other accessories. Namaste (various prices at gaiam.com)

Warby Parker Sunglasses

Mom will love a pair of Warby Parker’s boutique-quality sunglasses. They are designed in-house and crafted from the best materials. Best of all, for every pair sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need (Starting at $95 at warbyparker.com)

Food and Drink

Wine and Chocolate Gift Set

Chocolate and wine are an amazing duo and they truly bring out the best in each other. Let mom indulge herself with a great pairing of wine and chocolate from Wine.com. (Starting at $50 at wine.com)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Ultimate Cookware Collection

Ninja makes cooking easier and cleanup hassle-free with its NeverStick Cookware that never sticks, chips, or flakes. Featuring NeverStick technology, each pot and pan offers an extremely durable, textured nonstick coating that allows for even heat distribution and hot spot prevention, easy food release, and is metal-utensil, dishwasher, and oven safe up to 500°F. ($299.40 at ninjakitchen.com)

Kuissential Stainless Steel French Press

Start your Mom’s special day with strong café quality brew from the Kuissential Stainless Steel French Press. The French Press gives her absolute control over the infusion time and the unique screen ﬁlter allows essential coffee oils to make their way into her cup ($23.99 at Amazon)

Beauty Products

Chanel N°5 Perfume

Spoil your mom with a bottle of the iconic Chanel N°5 fragrance. Released in the early 1920s, only minimal changes have been made since its creation.

Carol’s Daughter Love Butter

Free your mom’s skin from artificial mineral oil so it can breathe freely. Carol’s Daughter Love Butter features rich ingredients like Sweet Almond, Jojoba, and Soybean Oils that are packed with nourishing vitamins and antioxidants for truly healthier, softer skin ($12.00 at carolsdaughter.com)

Technology

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker your mom control with her voice. Echo has seven microphones and beam-forming technology so it can hear mom from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All mom has to do is ask.

Miscellaneous Mother’s Day Gifts

I Love You Mom: And Here’s Why Book

Give your mom the gift of the stories you share, written in your own words. Whether you choose to complete I Love You Mom in an afternoon or over the course of many days, by the time you’re finished, it will be a keepsake, a commemoration of her love, her hard work, and everything she means to you ($10.95 at Amazon).

