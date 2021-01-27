Sharing is caring!

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to go the extra mile and show your wife how much you love and appreciate her.

Of course, you don’t need a holiday, to show love, but giving your wife something nice on Valentine’s Day is a nice gesture especially if her love language is receiving gifts.

If you’re unsure of what to buy, peruse our gift guide to find some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your wife.

Perfume

Perfume is a simple, yet elegant gift that will make your wife smile on Valentine’s Day.

Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds

Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds is a classic perfume your wife will adore. A soft blend of florals including Narcisse, gardenia, and lilies give this fragrance an aura of glamour.

Jewelry

Jewelry is a great gift choice for Valentine’s day. These unique selections will make your wife happy on Valentine’s Day.

Kendra Scott Ari Open Heart 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings In White Diamond

Kendra Scott Ari Open Heart 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings In White Diamond are playful yet sophisticated. They feature a timeless pave diamond symbol and classic heart design.

Isabelle Grace Hammered Heart Necklace

Isabelle Grace creates jewelry that is personal, elegant, and timeless. Each earring, necklace, and bracelet is handmade by artisans who are passionate about beauty and quality.

This beautiful Isabelle Grace hammered heart charm necklace, available in a silver or gold finish, is a gift your wife will cherish forever.

You can personalize it with 6 characters to make it even more memorable. ($66 at Isabelle Grace)

Laura Elizabeth Lucy Butterfly Necklace

Does your wife appreciate sophisticated and unique things? If so, then this Laura Elizabeth Lucy Butterfly Necklace will make a great gift.

Handmade in Austin, Texas, this necklace is approximately 17 inches long. The chains, clasp, and wire are gold-filled or sterling silver. The pendant is cast in 100% recycled brass (no lead & no nickel) and plated with 14-karat gold or sterling silver. ($95 at Laura Elizabeth Jewelry).

Citizen Silhouette Chrystal Watch

The Citizen Silhouette Crystal watch, decorated with Swarovski crystals, is fashionable and precise. Featuring Eco-Drive technology, this watch is powered by light and never needs a battery ($245 at Citizen).

Clothing & Accessories

Buying clothes for your wife on Valentine’s Day can be dicey if you’re clueless about her personal. Proceed with caution. But if you get it right, you will be a hero.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars

Thanks to our new Vice President, Kamala Harris, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars are the hottest shoes in the market. Kick up your wife’s style with these classic sneakers ($50 at Converse).

Badgley Mischka Galia Stiletto Shoes

Put the va-va-voom into your wife’s ensemble with these Badgley Mischka Galia shoes. These stiletto heel shoes are crafted with a textile upper and feature crystal embellishments ($225 at Zappos)

Experiences

Surprise your wife with something different this Valentine’s Day.

Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game

Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, you will love playing Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game. This fun, two-player game is designed to create intimacy with exciting questions, naughty fantasies, and steamy dares ($29.95 at Adam & Eve).

Make Dinner at Home

Even if you’re not Bobby Flay, you can make a delicious home-cooked meal with Hello Fresh. HelloFresh delivers great recipes and fresh ingredients directly to your home. Cook fast healthy recipes designed by nutritionists and chefs. Remember, it’s the effort that counts. (See pricing at HelloFresh)

Traditional Gifts

These Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Wife are tried and true and have withstood the test of time.

Bouquet of Roses

Flowers are the go-to Valentine’s Day gift. You can’t go wrong with a bouquet of red roses or a beautiful flower arrangement. (Starting at $29.99 at FTD)

Russell Stover Assorted Chocolates in Red Foil Heart

The Russell Stover Red Foil Heart Box is a classic gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. The assortment of Creams, Chews, and Nuts enrobed in milk chocolate and dark chocolate will delight your wife this Valentine’s Day. ($34.99 at Russell Stover)

Other Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Wife

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège is a well-balanced cognac, the expression of 200 years of Hennessy craft. Your wife can enjoy this fine cognac throughout the year, not just on Valentine’s Day.

If you need more Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your wife, visit our holiday gift guide.

