Post written by: Frederick J. Goodall
Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.
5 Indie Artists You Should Hear – Malia
Malia has always loved music. However, the talented singer and guitarists almost let her fears and doubts sideline…
5 Indie Artists You Should Hear – Lou Battle
Lou Battle is determined to bring authenticity back to music. His passionate, sensual, and heartfelt songs evoke the…
5 Indie Artists You Should Hear – Dornik
Dornik is a London-based singer who is being hailed as a savior for British Soul/R&B. “British soul/R&B is perennially terrible,…
5 Indie Artists to Hear – Steffanie Christi’an
Stuff Tina Turner, Rage Against The Machine, and Alanis Morrisette into an industrial-grade mixer, add a fifth of…
5 Indie Artists You Should Hear – Melissa Polinar
When your list of fans includes music industry heavyweights such as Questlove, India.Arie, Jay Sean, Karmin, Ernie Halter, and…
5 Indie Artists You Should Hear – Brittnie Price
Offering an electrifying hybrid of pop and soul, Brittnie Price is an Ohio born-and-raised Singer/songwriter with a heart…