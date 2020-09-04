Patti LaBelle and Full Force Drop Previously Unreleased Track, “Ain’t Nuthin’ But A Feelin'”

Sharing is caring!

When, Full Force, the guys who produced UTFO’s megahit, “Roxanne, Roxanne,” and major hits for Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, including “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” team up with the queen, Patti LaBelle, the results are remarkable.

That’s what happened in 1989 when Full Force worked with Labelle on her album Be Yourself. The song, “I Got It Like That,” was included on her eventual album release. However, the team recorded another track that was never released.

That track is “Ain’t Nuthin’ But A Feelin'” produced and written by Full Force, with background vocals and instrumentals performed by Full Force and Cheryl Pepsii Riley. This high octane single features LaBelle’s legendary vocals and a timeless late-80s dance music vibe.

“Ain’t Nuthin’ But A Feelin'” is being released on a digital EP from Geffen/UMe with six brand new mixes, such as the “Cleaning House Mix” that you can listen to below.

This remix was created using the song’s original analog tapes.

