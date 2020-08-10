Longtime MCM Collaborator Launches The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton

From the Bronx to the runways of Paris, Misa Hylton is a renowned fashion designer who was one of the first stylists to meld streetwear with high fashion.

Her trendsetting work has appeared on the pages of Vogue, walked red carpets, and defined an era of music videos. More recently, her custom MCM look for Beyonce’s “APESH*T” video garnered attention and reminded the industry that Misa Hylton isn’t done yet.

The longtime MCM collaborator is being honored with a feature film documentary, The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion, that chronicles her fearless contributions in a male-dominated industry.

The film delves into Hylton’s most recognized looks with her muses including Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott. The documentary reveals the global and cultural impact on the fashion world by female designers and stylists working behind the scenes.

To celebrate the global launch of The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion on Netflix, MCM teamed up with Hylton to create The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton, a special curated assortment of MCM styles.

The limited-edition assortment is available online and in select stores now. It contains a mix of core and new arrivals from MCM’s Autumn/Winter 20 collection. Here are a few of our favorite pieces.

