Longtime MCM Collaborator Launches The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton

    Frederick J. Goodall
    • August 10, 2020

    From the Bronx to the runways of Paris, Misa Hylton is a renowned fashion designer who was one of the first stylists to meld streetwear with high fashion.

    Her trendsetting work has appeared on the pages of Vogue, walked red carpets, and defined an era of music videos. More recently, her custom MCM look for Beyonce’s “APESH*T” video garnered attention and reminded the industry that Misa Hylton isn’t done yet.

    The longtime MCM collaborator is being honored with a feature film documentary, The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion, that chronicles her fearless contributions in a male-dominated industry.

    Misa with her kids Niko Brim, Justin Combs and Madison Brim wearing The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton assortment

    The film delves into Hylton’s most recognized looks with her muses  including Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott. The documentary reveals the global and cultural impact on the fashion world by female designers and stylists working behind the scenes.

    To celebrate the global launch of The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion on Netflix, MCM teamed up with Hylton to create The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton, a special curated assortment of MCM styles.

    The limited-edition assortment is available online and in select stores now. It contains a mix of core and new arrivals from MCM’s Autumn/Winter 20 collection. Here are a few of our favorite pieces.

    The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton

    MCM Jacquard Monogram Shirt

    MCM Men's Jacquard Monogram Shirt

    MCM Monogram T-shirt

    MCM Men's Monogram T-Shirt

    MCM Monogram Polo Shirt

    MCM Polo Shirt

    MCM Silk Print Boxer Shorts

    MCM shorts

    Visit The Remix Shop by Misa Hylton to see th full collection and watch The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion on Netflix

    Post written by:
    Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.
