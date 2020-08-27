Ford Concept Car Blurs Line Between Real and Virtual Worlds

Sharing is caring!

Ford is working on blurring the line between the real world and the virtual world with their latest innovation.

In partnership with Team Fordzilla, the automaker has developed the ultimate virtual racing car – The Team Fordzilla P1 concept.

With inspiration from the Ford GT,­­­ the car’s design employs unique touches like morphing technology on the body to offer the stability of a longtail racer on the high-speed straights of Le Mans, or a shorter body for tighter circuits like Monaco.

“The reason why I became a car designer in the first place was to design something never seen before and something that pushes the boundaries,” said Arturo Ariño, Team Fordzilla P1 concept designer. “This vehicle will be visually stunning, and while it will push the gamer to the limits of focus and reflexes, it will also be hugely rewarding to drive.”

Gamers can expect to see The Team Fordzilla P1 concept car in a popular racing game in 2021.

Ford will also build a life-size scale model of the Team Fordzilla P1 concept car before the end of the year.

Going forward, Ford intends to push innovation by taking learnings from design in the digital world and applying them to concepts for reality.

Watch this video to see the unveiling of The Team Fordzilla P1 concept car:

