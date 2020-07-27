Best Fashion Deals for Men: Week of 07/27 – 08/02

Each week, the Mocha Man Style team scours the web to discover the best deals on men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

This week, we have hot fashion deals from Levi’s, Adidas, Warby Parker, and several more you can’t afford to miss.

Featured Hot Deal

Levi’s

Save 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale items + free shipping with code: MORESUN. Shop this deal exclusively at Levi.com today. Click here to shop.

Clothing

Fanatics

Save up to 65% off of select products at Fanatics with code: CONE. Click here to shop.

Banana Republic

Save 40% off Summer Faves and up to 75% off sale items at Banana Republic. Click here to Shop.

Bonobos

Bonobos Pant and Shirt Bundle is 25% off. Click here to shop.

Tommy John

Save 15% off your first order ay Tommy John. Click here to shop.

Ariat

Take 10% off Clearance at Ariat with code: SURPRISE10. Click here to shop.

Eton Shirts US

Get free shipping on orders $595+ at Eton. Click here to shop.

Suitsupply

Upgrade your wardrobe with suits from Suitsupply. Click here to shop.

Accessories

Lids

Take 25% off all orders Lids. Click here to shop.

Warby Parker

Try-On 5 Frames For 5 Days for Free. Click here to shop.

Shoes

Allen Edmonds

15% off orders For Active Students and Military personnel at Allen Edmonds. Click here to shop.

Adidas

Creators Club Exclusive: 30% Off Select Originals With Code CREATORS at adidas.com. Click here to shop.

Under Armour

Take 25% off select styles at Under Armour. Click here to shop.

Visit our Men’s Fashion Deals section for more discounts on men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

All products featured on Mocha Man Style are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

