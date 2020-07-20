Best Fashion Deals for Men: Week of 07/20 – 07/26

Each week, the Mocha Man Style team scours the web to discover the best deals on men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

This week, we have hot fashion deals from Robert Graham, Nordstrom Rack, John Varvatos, and several more you can’t afford to miss.

Featured Hot Deal

Robert Graham

Take an extra 30% off already reduced styles during the One Sweet Sale at Robert Graham. The discount will be automatically applied during checkout. No code needed.

Clothing

Haggar

Save $10 off $60 at Haggar.com with code 10AFF17. Click here to shop.

John Varvatos

Receive free ground shipping on all U.S. orders at John Varvatos. Click here to shop.

Nordstrom Rack

Shop Gifts $100 and Under at Nordstrom Rack. Click here to shop.

Indochino

Save 20% off of premium suits at Indochino. Click here to shop.

7 For All Mankind

Save 40% off full-price styles at 7 For All Mankind with code ALLGOOD + Free shipping $99+. Click here to shop.

Tommy Hilfiger

Take an extra 50% off during the Tommy Hilfiger sale. Use code: DROP50. Click here to shop.

Nordstrom Trunk Club

Earn and redeem Nordstrom Notes and Gift Cards at Nordstrom Trunk Club for any purchase! Click here to shop.

Accessories

Ties.com

Save 65% on Ties.com Monthly Subscription Box. Click here to shop.

Bombas socks

Get 20% off your first purchase at Bombas by using the code BOMBAS20. Click here to shop.

Shoes

Tretorn

Save up to 60% off select styles at Tretorn. No code required. Click here to shop.

Cole Haan

Save big during the Cole Haan Grand Summer Sale. Take up to 75% off merchandise. Click here to shop.

East Dane

New Sale Styles Now Up to 70% Off. Click here to shop.

Shoe Palace

Check out big savings on shoes, clothes, and accessories at Shoe Palace. Click here to shop.

